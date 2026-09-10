Mind coach and VR Glasses: Benjamin Sesko pulling out all the stops to win back starting spot

Benjamin Sesko is in line to make his first start of the season when Manchester United host Sabah in their Champions League opener tonight.

The striker scored after replacing Matheus Cunha during Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Everton, strengthening his case as Michael Carrick considers how to manage his squad before the Manchester derby.

Carrick’s false-nine preference

United have taken four points from their opening three league matches against Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton, with Carrick deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Bryan Mbeumo operated through the middle during pre-season before moving to the right following Amad’s injury. Cunha has subsequently filled the false-nine role.

Sesko was given time off during the summer to recover from the shin problem which ended his first campaign at Old Trafford prematurely. He did not feature during pre-season and has been introduced as a substitute in each of United’s first three competitive games.

Thursday’s fixture is followed by the 199th Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving Carrick with decisions to make over the workloads of his attacking players.

Sabah offers Sesko an opening

The Daily Mail reports that Sesko will hope to receive his opportunity against Sabah, particularly after Cunha offered little threat at Everton.

United were outshot 18-14 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and recorded a lower expected-goals total than their hosts. Cunha missed a first-half opportunity before being replaced by the Slovenian.

Sesko gave United a more conventional focal point and headed home Luke Shaw’s cross, although Ainsley Maitland-Niles later equalised.

Carrick said: “Ben’s obviously getting closer and closer. Since the Liverpool game at the end of April is a long time to miss. We’ve had to look after him to get him fit.”

The head coach added: “He’s probably trained three and a bit weeks fully with no restrictions. I think you can see that, coming onto the pitch and getting his rhythm.”

Carrick stopped short of confirming a start but said Sesko would be involved in every game, adding that it was now a question of when the forward takes “that next step”. Slovenian broadcaster 24ur Sport considers the Sabah fixture the “perfect opportunity”.

Sesko’s scoring surge before injury

Sesko joined United from RB Leipzig for £74 million. After scoring twice under Ruben Amorim, he struck three goals across Darren Fletcher’s two matches as caretaker coach.

Another seven goals arrived in 13 games under Carrick, even though Sesko started the first six of those matches on the bench. A run of four consecutive starts followed before injury intervened.

The 6ft 5in forward has returned with a noticeably more muscular physique. His home contains a gym, swimming pool, ice bath and sauna, while his recovery work also includes a hyperbaric chamber and red-light therapy.

Sesko additionally uses virtual-reality glasses to simulate match situations and works with a mind coach, with meditation another part of his preparation. Amorim previously described him as a “control freak”.

Following his goal at Everton, Sesko said: “It’s nice to be back. It’s the best feeling when I’m scoring, especially like that. It’s my job to provide goals and points for the team.”

Carrick must now decide whether Sesko’s fitness and impact from the bench justify changing an attacking structure used throughout the summer. Sabah appears to offer the clearest opening yet for the striker to return to the starting XI.

Final Thoughts

Sesko is pushing for his first start of the season against Sabah.

He scored as a substitute during the 2-2 draw at Everton.

Carrick says the striker has trained without restrictions for over three weeks.

The Slovenian scored seven goals in 13 games under Carrick last season.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images