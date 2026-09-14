England legend rips into “pathetic” Bruno Fernandes after Manchester derby incident



Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer didn’t mince his words as he slammed Bruno Fernandes for his role in Phil Foden’s sending-off.

Heated moment

Foden was given his marching orders by referee Michael Oliver in the 23rd minute after he was judged to have kicked out at Fernandes.

The United skipper floored Foden and provoked a kick in return, with Fernandes then writhing on the ground.

Foden and his City teammates passionately protested but it fell on deaf ears. It didn’t matter too much at the end for City as they scored a controversial goal in the 60th minute to condemn Michael Carrick and his players to a second loss of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

VAR intervened to ratify Erling Haaland’s strike despite clear evidence that Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position, had made an attempt to head the ball.

Speaking after the final whistle, City boss Enzo Maresca admitted that Foden deserved the red card, but argued that Fernandes should have also been ejected.

Shearer echoed Maresca’s sentiments in the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast.

Shearer slams Fernandes

The Premier League’s record goalscorer said, “I thought the way Bruno Fernandes went down was pathetic.”

“He helped get Foden off and, yes, he’s kicked out at him a little bit but Bruno Fernandes has also kicked Phil Foden.”

“If Phil Foden reacts in the same way as Bruno Fernandes did then both get red cards. So, for me, either both are red or neither of them are.”

Shearer added, “He’s kicked out, so he’s stupid, OK? But Bruno Fernandes has done the same thing so for me, without doubt, they both should’ve been a red card if Michael Oliver thinks Phil Foden’s is a red card.”

Refereeing body Pro Ref issued a statement confirming that VAR made an error and Haaland’s goal should have been ruled out.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images