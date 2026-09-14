Enzo Maresca makes bold claim about Man United star after derby controversy



Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca dropped his verdict on Bruno Fernandes’ altercation with Phil Foden during the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Maresca also weighed in on Erling Haaland’s winner, which doomed Manchester United to a second Premier League defeat of the season.

Controversy galore

United slumped to a 1-0 loss against 10-man City, in a match overshadowed by controversy and heated debate.

Michael Carrick’s men were handed a major boost in the first half when Foden was given his marching orders for kicking out at Fernandes.

This allowed United to assume the driving seat, controlling possession and creating chances to try and hurt City. But the visitors held firm and proved unbreachable.

United were twice denied by the post, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo coming painfully close to getting on the score sheet.

Against the run of play, City took the lead in the 60th minute. Haaland slid to tap in a cross from Josko Gvardiol. Initially, the Norwegian striker was flagged offside. However, VAR overturned the decision after a lengthy check. Replays showed that Enzo Fernandez made a clear attempt to play the ball but the goal was still allowed to stand.

A fuming Carrick branded the decision “worrying” and “staggering.” Lisandro Martinez also called it an “injustice.”

To add insult to injury, referee body Pro Ref issued a statement confirming that United were wronged and the goal should have been ruled out.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, Maresca claimed that Fernandes should also have been sent off.

The Italian also defended Haaland’s strike.

Maresca’s verdict

Maresca said about the Foden and Fernandes situation, “It is the emotion of the derby after [winning with] 10 men. It is always nice to win with 10 men but a derby is a special game for everybody.”

“I was happy and I think it was a normal reaction.”

“After the red card the plan changed completely. The spirit, effort, togetherness of the players has been fantastic. I think it was a red card [for Phil Foden] to be honest.”

“But also in the same action for [Manchester United’s] Bruno [Fernandes], not just for us.”

He added about Haaland’s goal, “I think it was onside clearly so it’s good. We didn’t concede any transitions or space behind. It’s a special game for everyone; the fans, the club and the manager, but this is not the moment when I’m thinking about myself. I’m thinking about the team and an unbelievable three points.”

United will be eager to make amends when they return to action on Wednesday against Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images