Home » Gary Lineker tears into Glazers and unpleasant Ratcliffe in hilarious rant over Man United woes

Gary Lineker tears into Glazers and unpleasant Ratcliffe in hilarious rant over Man United woes

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Glazers Out Ratcliffe Out


Former Premier League striker Gary Lineker has delivered a scathing assessment of Manchester United’s ownership group of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

Miserable start

United are enduring a tough start to the season, which has sparked concerns among supporters.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham means that the Red Devils have won just one game this season and boast a measly five points from five.

The result at Craven Cottage made it United’s joint-lowest points return after five matches in the Premier League and means they will spend the international break in the bottom half of the table.

After the final whistle, Michael Carrick bizarrely rejected any suggestions that the team performance was uninspiring and lethargic. He stressed that he was happy with the energy of his players, despite stats clearly showing that United work the least out of possession among Premier League teams.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker aimed squarely at the Glazers and Ratcliffe, insisting they are the true architects of United’s decline.

Lineker was particularly critical of Ratcliffe in the aftermath of the INEOS chairman’s most recent controversial views regarding the immigration issue in the UK.

Ruthless Lineker

The former England international remarked, “I look at Man United and I see problems coming down from the top.”

“I must congratulate the Glazers on finding someone even worse than them that they can blame and getting him in there and getting all the stick: Jim Ratcliffe.”

“I don’t think he’s a particularly pleasant human being and it’s a bit of shambles of a football club the way it’s being run at the moment. So, well done to the Glazers on that one, deflecting everything away from them!”

Lineker added, “It is a bit of a mess that club. You’ve got a ground that’s falling apart, all sorts of complaints about various things. They’re losing young teenagers, it looks like that [Gabriel leaving] is going to happen.”

“The results, the inconsistency seems to be back. They have backed the manager lots of times and it’s not worked for them but there’s got to be something dripping down from the top.”

United are next in action on 10 October when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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