Fulham star admits Man United ace yet to kick a ball this season is the toughest he’s faced in the PL

Fulham’s Josh King has given Manchester United one more reason to look forward to Carlos Baleba’s debut.

Baleba is yet to play for United, despite five league games having already been played this season.

After signing him for £70 million a year after Brighton & Hove Albion rejected their transfer advances, the Red Devils have still had to wait longer than expected to see him in action, as an ankle ligament injury sustained during Brighton’s pre-season has kept him sidelined.

Baleba closing in on debut

He made the matchday squad against Fulham but remained unused.

However, with the three-week international break now upon us, the feeling is that by the time the Premier League resumes, the 22-year-old should finally be in peak shape to make his United debut.

His introduction is timely and represents a major boost. Fans have criticised United in recent weeks for lacking fight; they barely press or run, a flaw Baleba’s presence should help to address.

What sets Baleba apart is his physical presence. He breaks up play with ease, closes down rapidly when possession is lost, and drives powerful central runs that overwhelm opponents.

If he settles quickly in United colours, he will become a nightmare for opposing midfielders—something Fulham’s playmaker Josh King already knows.

Josh King’s Baleba confession

When asked who was the toughest player he has faced in the Premier League, King replied:

“I think Carlos Baleba.”

Hopefully, Baleba becomes the intimidating midfield presence United need.

If he is able to tap into his potential, he could prove frightening—fortunately for United, not against them.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

