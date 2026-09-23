Misfiring Man United star still among PL’s fastest players this season

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has made it into a top-five chart in the Premier League despite an underwhelming start to the campaign. The Cameroonian speedster arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Brentford as part of the Red Devils’ revamp of the attacking department.

The English giants invested over £200 million in the frontline, with Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko also joining Mbeumo at the Theatre of Dreams. INEOS even strengthened the goalkeeping department by signing the relatively unproven Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

By the end of the season, the four of them had cemented their place in the starting XI, with Cunha, Sesko and Mbeumo all reaching double figures. The Cameroonian finished as the club’s joint-top scorer, alongside Sesko, as United finished the campaign in third place in the Premier League table.

After a summer in which the Red Devils invested over £150 million in the midfield, Mbeumo was expected to hit an upper gear. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has endured a difficult campaign so far.

Mbeumo’s 2026/27 campaign

Mbeumo has started six of United’s seven games across all competitions this season, and made an appearance from the bench in the other. The Cameroonian started the campaign by drawing a blank against Premier League new boys Hull City, with the Red Devils losing the game 2-0.

Mbeumo, however, registered his first goal of the season in the following game, which saw Michael Carrick’s team pick up a 5-2 home win over Ipswich Town. The Cameroonian also got on the scoresheet against Everton in the following game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The player picked up an assist in the 4-0 rout of Sabah in the Champions League but has failed to find the back of the net since, playing against Manchester City, Brighton and Fulham. Mbeumo has also been wasteful in the final third, and his struggles have hurt his team.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 2 - 1 - - 450' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - 1 - - - 72' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - - 24' Total 7 6 2 1 1 - - 546'

While the Cameroonian is experiencing a dip in form in front of goal, it now appears that he remains United’s fastest player.

United ace among top 10 fastest players in the Premier League

According to Gradient Sports, as cited by Football 365, Mbeumo is among the 10 fastest players in the Premier League this season. The report adds that the result is based on “each player’s top five observed maximum one-second speeds (km/h).”

The Cameroonian is the only representative from the English top flight’s big six teams, with the list containing many new faces. Mbeumo has registered a top speed of 33.37 km/h, making him the fifth-fastest player in the league this season.

Ex-United forward Anthony Elanga is fourth in the list, having clocked a top speed of 33.46 km/h. Both, however, are slower than Leeds United centre-back Joe Rodon, who managed to hit 34.82 km/h and is the Premier League’s fastest player after Matchday five.

Premier League's fastest players: 2026/27 Season

Rank Player Club Top speed 1 Joe Rodon Leeds United 34.82 km/h 2 Dayann Metalie Sunderland 34.12 km/h 3 Leif Davis Ipswich Town 33.52 km/h 4 Anthony Elanga Newcastle United 33.46 km/h 5 Bryan Mbeumo Manchester United 33.37 km/h 6 Robinho Vaz Hull City 33.30 km/h 7 Milan van Ewijk Coventry City 33.15 km/h 8 Igor Thiago Brentford 33.13 km/h 9 William Osula Newcastle United 33.12 km/h 10 Gonzalo Garcia Fulham 32.89 km/h

Mbeumo was also among the fastest players in the league last season, hitting a top speed of 36.34 km/h. The Cameroonian, as such, may still have a lot more left in the tank.

Final Thoughts

The form of United’s forwards will be a cause for concern, with the team failing to score in two of their five Premier League games. Fans will especially hope that the Cameroonian can rediscover his scoring boots during the international break and help the Red Devils return with a bang next month.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images