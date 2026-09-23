“Little stupid shinpads”: Wayne Rooney piles onto Scholes and Butt criticism of Man United star

Wayne Rooney has joined his fellow Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt in criticising Benjamin Sesko’s injury.

Sesko dig

Scholes and Butt recently criticised Sesko for sustaining a shin injury, which forced him to miss Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend.

Sesko also confirmed his withdrawal from the Slovenia national team for the September international break.

He released a statement confirming that his full focus is on recovering as he aims to be as fit as possible for the Red Devils.

Scholes and Butt expressed strong criticism of Sesko, suggesting that the shin injury may have occurred as a result of his not wearing shin pads.

Their comments sparked a fierce response from Leeds United defender and Sesko’s international teammate Jaka Bijol, who encouraged the United striker to tune out the noise.

Rooney has now joined the discussion, adopting the same viewpoint as Scholes and Butt.

Rooney’s verdict

United’s record goalscorer said on his podcast, “Shin? Has he broken it?”

“You can hurt your shin, you can take tackles… I bet he’s wearing them little stupid shin pads as well.”

He added, “If you’re trying to play No9 [for Man United] and you’ve got a must-win game and you’ve got a sore shin and you’re not playing… that’s a big part of the problem.”

Reflecting on his time at United, Rooney explained, “Unless you physically can’t play, you play when you’re injured. I remember before games we used to get injections and the doctor used to put them in your arse.”

Manchester United return to action on 10 October when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images