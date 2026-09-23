‘The situation was planned’: Man United explain controversial scenes involving three players at Fulham

Manchester United have broken their silence after some of their players were mobbed by supporters during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Held

United’s miserable start to the 2026/27 Premier League season continued as they failed to beat Fulham, who are still waiting for their first win under Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Red Devils were lethargic, uninspiring and appeared devoid of energy, which was punished shortly after the hour mark when Fulham went ahead through a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

It looked as though Michael Carrick and his players were heading for a third consecutive defeat but Matheus Cunha scored a late goal to spare the team some blushes.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick vehemently refuted suggestions that United lacked motivation, insisting that he was content with the application of his players.

Cunha also sent a message to the club’s critics, stating that there is still a long way to go this term.

Videos have since surfaced on social media showing some United players being mobbed by fans while making their way out of Craven Cottage.

Bruno Fernandes, Cunha and Marcus Rashford were surrounded by supporters and had to be escorted away by security personnel, who were struggling to contain the crowd.

According to the Daily Mail, United are not concerned and are satisfied with their security arrangements.

United’s response

The Daily Mail report, “Even though Craven Cottage is one of the Premier League’s less intimidating grounds, the volume of fans still outside meant the three players had to be escorted by police and security stewards as they made their way to waiting cars.”

“United sources have told Confidential the situation was planned because they knew the road directly outside the stadium was closed for an hour after the game, and some players were in a hurry to get away.”

It is understood that the players were hurrying to catch pre-arranged flights to join their national teams.

Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo later withdrew from England selection.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images