Senne Lammens set for Belgium redemption after major Thibaut Courtois decision

Many blamed Senne Lammens for Belgium’s World Cup elimination.

The Manchester United goalkeeper’s costly error in handling during the World Cup quarter-final against Spain, after coming on for Thibaut Courtois, saw the Red Devils crash out following a late Spanish winner.

Fortunately, the World Cup blunder has not held Lammens back. He returned and has performed steadily in goal for United, even as the defence has let him down game after game.

Hopefully, once this international break ends, Michael Carrick can shore up his backline and offer Lammens greater protection once league action resumes.

In the meantime, Lammens links up with the Belgium national team this international break, where a fantastic chance to redeem himself awaits, courtesy of a bold decision from Thibaut Courtois.

Chance for Lammens to prove a worthy Courtois heir

Courtois, 34, has decided against taking a key role in Belgium’s Nations League campaign.

The Real Madrid keeper is reportedly managing his workload as he enters the latter stages of his elite career.

With Courtois stepping aside, Lammens now has the chance to seize a key role for the national team. Notably, he gets that opportunity under Mark van Bommel, Belgium’s new boss, who managed him at Royal Antwerp before his Old Trafford move.

Hopefully, the 23-year-old rises to the occasion and proves himself worthy.

Belgium fixtures

Belgium face Italy, France, Turkey and France this international break, a tough run of Nations League fixtures that could end up shaping Lammens’ international career.

Strong displays from United’s number one could mark the end of the Courtois era and the beginning of Lammens’.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images

