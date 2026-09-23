Marcus Rashford makes public appeal for help finding missing family friend in Colombia

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has made an emotional appeal for help in locating the brother of a former teammate.

Situation

The BBC reports that the brother of former United youngster Roshane Williams has disappeared in Colombia.

Anton Green has not been heard from since 6 August. Green’s sister, Sian Tuohey, has insisted that the family has not been given sufficient information by the Colombian authorities.

As panic increases regarding the situation, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has stated that it is working in coordination with the relevant bodies in Colombia to resolve the troubling circumstances.

Rashford used Instagram to help disseminate the message and request assistance, describing Green as a “family friend.” The United star urged anyone with information to come forward.

According to Tuohey, Green had been living in Colombia for three years, settling in the South American country while travelling.

Remarks

Tuohey said of her brother, “We’re in a difficult position where we’re all the way in a different continent, there’s nothing we can do.”

“And the help just isn’t enough.”

“It is not a good enough process for families to go weeks and weeks without engagement. Because we’re not being given any updates the anxiety and stress is really building.”

“My mum is feeling very unwell, I can see she isn’t coping with it.”

She further stated that “nothing had seemed unusual” at the time of his last contact with the family. Since 8 August, his telephone has been inactive and his social media activity has remained dormant.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office remarked, “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Colombia and are in touch with local authorities.”

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