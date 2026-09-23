Home » Sir Jim Ratcliffe: UK PM Andy Burnham hits back at Man United co-owner’s controversial remarks

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: UK PM Andy Burnham hits back at Man United co-owner’s controversial remarks

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of anti Ratcliffe advert

Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has issued a strong response to controversial comments made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Controversy

Ratcliffe has never refrained from making controversial remarks that have frequently landed him in difficulty, and he appears to have raised the stakes since assuming operational control of United.

In February, he was forced to apologise after claiming that the UK had been “colonised by immigrants.” More recently, he said that he can see why rich people are leaving the UK, describing the country as being “on the slide.”

The INEOS chairman directed criticism at the combination of high taxes and high immigration, which he asserts is forcing the UK into decline.

Ratcliffe explained that wealthy individuals were being driven abroad by the UK’s attitude towards more favourable tax regimes. The 73-year-old left the UK in 2008 to be a tax exile in Monaco.

United’s Muslim Supporters’ Club consequently called for Ratcliffe to immediately part ways with the club. Now, Burnham has fired back.

Burnham sends clear message to Ratcliffe

The UK Prime Minister told reporters travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly, “I hear people saying the country is on the slide. We’re the fastest growing [economy] in the G7.”

“There’s lots to be proud of, there’s a lot right with the country and I’m going to give a really upbeat message when I speak [today].”

“We can be hopeful about where we’re going, we can draw a line under the last decade and say this next one’s going to be different.”

“And it is going to be different.”

United return to action on 10 October when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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