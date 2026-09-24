“I would prefer to…”: Patrick Dorgu sends clear message to Carrick over his Man United role

Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu has made his feelings clear to Michael Carrick regarding his preferred role in the team.

Versatile

Since arriving at United from Lecce in January 2025, Dorgu has been used in a number of positions on the pitch. His versatility was one of the reasons United signed him.

The head coach at the time, Ruben Amorim, primarily deployed Dorgu as a left wing-back. When Michael Carrick replaced Amorim, he mostly utilised Dorgu as a left winger.

The Denmark international showed great promise in a more advanced role towards the end of last season, helping Manchester United to finish third and secure Champions League football.

This term, however, his form has dwindled as he has alternated between left-back and left wing. Given Marcus Rashford’s return and Luke Shaw’s position as first-choice left-back, there is also uncertainty over the source of Dorgu’s regular playing time.

Patrick Dorgu spoke to Tipsbladet and indicated his wish to have a single fixed position. However, he stressed that ultimately he is just happy to be on the pitch and is prepared to play wherever the manager wants him.

Dorgu’s message

He told the news outlet, “I would prefer to have one fixed position. It is easier to work from that on the training pitch. But many players can play several positions these days.”

“I just want to be on the pitch regardless of the position. I started professionally as a left-back, so that is the most natural position for me.”

“But I can also play the attacking positions that I play at United.”

He continued, “There is fierce competition for places from some very good players. There is a left-back (Shaw) who has been at United for 12 years. And then Rashford has just returned from Barcelona, where he did well.”

“We also have Cunha, who did well during the months when I was injured. So those are three really good players who have performed well in the Premier League.”

“It is a challenge, but it is also something that can make me a better footballer, competing with such good players. I can learn from them, and when I get my chance, I have to show the manager that he can trust me.”

Dorgu is expected to play in an attacking role when Denmark face Norway.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images