Man United ace earns first senior call-up in major international career breakthrough

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has reportedly been called up to the senior France national team by new boss Zinedine Zidane.

Uncertain future

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Yoro is facing a fight to save his United career, with doubts creeping in regarding whether he is the real deal.

His development since joining from Lille in 2024 has fallen well short of expectations. Injuries have hardly helped his cause, but there have also been plenty of moments on the pitch when he has looked far from convincing.

While United are not seeking to offload him immediately, he is aware that he must begin delivering results sooner rather than later.

It is understood that United have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Yoro as they eye a defensive revamp next summer.

For now, Yoro’s attention is on international duty with France and according to RMC Sport, the youngster has received a first senior call-up after Real Madrid ace Ibrahima Konaté sustained an injury in training.

International breakthrough

RMC Sport report, “The new French national team coach called up Leny Yoro (20 years old) on Thursday to replace Ibrahima Konaté, who withdrew after Konaté felt pain in his knee during training.”

“The former Liverpool player has been released back to his club, Real Madrid. Having been selected for the U21 team, Yoro will now join the senior squad for the first time in his career.”

“Currently at the National Football Centre (CNF) in Clairefontaine with the U21 team, he will move to a different building to join the first team. He will fly out this morning with his new teammates to Turkey where Les Bleus will play on Friday.”

Yoro is the latest fresh face handed a first call-up by Zidane, linking up with Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Jérémy Jacquet (Liverpool), Andy Diouf (Inter Milan), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Esteban Lepaul (Rennes) and Jean Butez (Como).

This represents an excellent opportunity for Yoro to impress and establish himself in Zidane’s thinking as the France national team enters a new era.

United are next in action on 10 October when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

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