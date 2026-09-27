Another incredible Bruno Fernandes stat underlines how United have relied on him for three years

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ creative mastery has been unparalleled since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020. The Portuguese maestro has been a menace for the opposition and the darling of the Old Trafford faithful so far.

His ability to split up the opposition has already seen him gather widespread acclaim, but Fernandes hit an upper gear last season. The 32-year-old broke a Premier League record that had stood for over two decades, surpassing both Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne to register 21 league assists last campaign.

Having subsequently picked up the Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Player of the Year and the FWA Player of the Year awards, Fernandes has earned the right to be named among the best the league has seen. The Portuguese’s consistency has been one of his strongest assets, as he has maintained his high standards over the years.

A recent stat now further justifies the player’s place among the finest creators in Europe.

Fernandes among Europe’s best creators

According to Squawka, only Lamine Yamal has created more big chances than Fernandes in Europe’s top five leagues since the 2023/24 season. The Spanish sensation has created 76 big chances in 107 games so far, five more than the United skipper, who has 71 in 111 games.

The Portuguese Magnifico is the only current Premier League player to make the top five in the list, with ex-Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah finishing in fifth. The Egyptian, who left Liverpool this summer to move to Trabzonspor, has created 60 big chances in 97 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is ninth in the list, having created 48 big chances in 96 games. Chelsea star Cole Palmer completes the top ten, also registering 48 big chances in 102 games.

Fernandes’ stats from this season

Fernandes has endured a mixed start to the new campaign, in which he has registered four goals and one assist in seven games across all competitions. Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus recently revealed that the player has been playing through injury in the last three games, further raising concern among fans.

While Fernandes has not been his prolific self in recent games, he has still registered some impressive numbers. According to FotMob, the 32-year-old has created 13 chances in the Premier League, the same as Marcus Rashford, with only Pascal Gross (15) and Morgan Gibbs-White (14) having more.

The Portuguese, however, is lagging behind in big chances, having created just one so far, with his teammates Matheus Cunha (3) and Bryan Mbeumo (2), managing more. Fernandes has also hit the woodwork twice, the joint-most in the English top flight.

The Portuguese, however, is in the final 12 months of his contract, adding to speculation over his future. The Red Devils are already locked in talks over a new deal, and also have the option of an additional year.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 3 1 - - 450' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 17' Total 7 6 4 1 - - 557'

Final Thoughts

Fernandes remains a key figure for United and the recent reports of his injury will certainly concern supporters. The Red Devils, however, will hope that the Portuguese can recover in time when club football resumes next month.

The most big chances created in Europe's top five leagues since 2023/24. 🪄 https://t.co/YkNgkhzzTB pic.twitter.com/4z0AR8iORR — Squawka (@Squawka) September 26, 2026

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images