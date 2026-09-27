Real reason why Man United missed out on Fermin Lopez despite holding conversations

Manchester United failed to make any attacking additions to their squad this summer, but it now appears that this was not for a lack of trying. The Red Devils entered the transfer window with a view to bolstering their midfield following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s injury.

The English giants signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba to address the situation. However, United were also expected to add more creativity to their squad, especially with Bruno Fernandes already on the wrong side of 30.

Among the players linked with the Red Devils for the job was Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez. Unfortunately, a move never materialised and the Spaniard ended up staying at Camp Nou.

A fresh update has emerged that has provided an insight into the transfer saga.

Fermin Lopez turned down United this summer

According to TEAMtalk, Lopez turned down United, Arsenal, and Chelsea this summer. The report states: “Spanish star Fermin Lopez rejected interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.”

The report confirms that the Red Devils held talks regarding a move for the Spanish forward early in the summer, adding: “TEAMtalk can confirm that early in the summer, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all held conversations regarding Lopez, with intermediaries believing a deal could potentially be there to be done.”

“We understand Lopez’s camp were assessing the options available to the 23-year-old and, as part of that process, contact was made with other clubs. However, Barcelona always insisted they remained believers in Lopez and head coach Hansi Flick has underlined that the midfielder is viewed as a huge part of their future plans.”

“That stance has now been justified, with Lopez emerging as an increasingly important player and both he and Barcelona ultimately deciding against a possible move away from the club.”

Fermin Lopez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played LaLiga 6 5 4 2 1 - 447' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 19' Total 7 5 4 2 1 - 466'

Lopez could be key to United’s Olmo pursuit

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have been offered the chance to sign Dani Olmo in January. The Spaniard is also highly rated in the European circle and could add creativity and trickery to the Red Devils’ attack.

It now appears that Lopez could be a deciding factor in the Premier League giants’ pursuit of Olmo. TEAMtalk continues: “We can also confirm that part of Barcelona’s reasoning behind potentially listening to interest in Dani Olmo is their belief that they would not necessarily need to sign a replacement because of Lopez.”

“The Catalan giants see Lopez as capable of filling an important role within their squad, further underlining why they were reluctant to lose him despite the interest from Premier League clubs.”

Final Thoughts

Lopez has been on fire this season, and all signs suggest that United’s luck in their pursuit of the Spaniard is unlikely to change. As such, the Red Devils should consider alternative targets for the job, including Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

Featured image David Ramos via Getty Images