Injury update: Bruno Fernandes decision made after Man United get in touch with Portugal



It is the first international break of the new season and Manchester United are already in the midst of a full-blown injury crisis.

Benjamin Sesko was the first to be sidelined, and the Slovenian appears to have suffered a recurrence of the same injury that ruled him out of pre-season.

Patrick Dorgu had to be subbed off during Denmark’s Nations League win over Wales and the Dane has since returned to Carrington for further tests.

INEOS will be most concerned with reports of Bruno Fernandes, who missed Portugal’s win in Norway. Portugal’s new coach Jorge Jesus claimed that the United skipper had been playing for his club with an injury.

Bruno Fernandes fitness concerns

That explains his indifferent form in the last couple of games, with The Manchester Evening News even going so far as to claim that the attacking midfielder had suffered blows against Sabah FK in the Champions League, which could have led to the injury.

The Red Devils are rightly concerned, and the report has further added that United officials have been in touch with their counterparts in the Portugal national camp to understand the severity of the issue.

It has been decided that the 32-year-old will remain with his national team instead of returning to Manchester for further assessments.

“Bruno Fernandes will remain with the Portugal squad for their Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Norway this week, despite concerns over a fitness issue he is continuing to manage.

Injury update

“It’s understood that United are continuing to manage the fitness of their club captain and they have been in touch with Portugal during the international break.

“Fernandes took a couple of heavy blows in the Champions League win against Sabah two-and-a-half weeks ago and was seen limping away from Old Trafford after that 4-0 victory. The 32-year-old has been close to missing fixtures against Manchester City and Fulham.

“He recovered to start against City and Fulham, as well as coming on for the final 17 minutes of the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, but he has been below his best in those fixtures.”

Michael Carrick’s decision to persist with Bruno Fernandes is now under the scanner, especially in the game against the Azerbaijani side.

United praying for injury to be not serious

However, the latest update almost reads like the Portuguese superstar‘s condition is not extremely serious and if managed well and given rest, he is likely to make the matchday squad against Tottenham Hotspur.

Given the team’s current predicament, Carrick will need all the help he can get, or else, his stint as permanent boss might be short-lived unless results improve massively.

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