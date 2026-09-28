“Has to go home”: National boss provides worrying update on United star

Manchester United suffered another setback during the international break after Patrick Dorgu picked up a knock during the game against Wales. The Danish full-back was used in attack to good effect by Michael Carrick in the second half of last season.

Signed by former head coach Ruben Amorim in January last year, Dorgu was deployed as a wing-back in the 3-4-3 system for the first 12 months. However, all that changed after Carrick replaced the Portuguese in January this year.

The English manager scrapped the back three and switched to a 4-2-3-1 system. In his first game in charge against Manchester City, Carrick surprised everyone by starting Dorgu in the left-forward role.

The Dane responded by scoring in a 2-0 win before also finding the back of the net in the 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the following game. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old spent a long time on the treatment table next after picking up a hamstring injury.

Dorgu, however, returned to full fitness in the final games of the season and also scored in the 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the last Premier League game of the season. After helping United finish third in the table last season, the Dane was expected to retain his importance this year, but that has not happened so far.

Dorgu’s 2026/27 season

Dorgu has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season following Marcus Rashford’s return from his loan spell with Barcelona. The Englishman was expected to join the Catalans permanently this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Rashford was reintegrated into the squad over the summer and has since been Carrick’s preferred option for the left-forward role. Dorgu, meanwhile, started in the left-forward role in the first game of the season against Hull City, but was replaced by the Englishman at the break after failing to impress.

The Dane briefly featured in an attacking role in the next game against Ipswich, but has since been used exclusively at left-back.

Patrick Dorgu Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 2 - 1 1 - - 171' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - 1 1 - - 72' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 6 2 - 2 2 - - 243'

Dorgu was called up to the national team during the international break, and was quite impressive on the right wing in the 3-2 defeat to Norway. However, the Dane suffered an injury during the game against Wales on Sunday and had to be replaced in the 30th minute.

Denmark manager Brian Riemer has now provided a concerning update about the player’s situation.

Dorgu set to return to Old Trafford

Speaking to TV2 after the game, Riemer confirmed that Dorgu will return to United and play no further part with the national team during the current international break. He said: “He’s picked up an injury and has to go home. We’ll have to call up a replacement.”

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes also missed Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway with a knock, further adding to United supporters’ concerns.

Final Thoughts

Dorgu’s injury will add to Carrick’s headache, given how thin United are at left-back. Luke Shaw has already missed three games with a knock, and the only other options available to the Red Devils are Noussair Mazraoui and the relatively unproven Harry Amass.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images