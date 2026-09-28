Man United could be major contenders to sign 28-yo star on free transfer, Juventus want him in Turin

Manchester United considered many left-back options over the summer, but they did not want to overspend.

Lewis Hall was United’s prime target for the position, but Newcastle United’s tough stance forced the Red Devils to look elsewhere.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and even Rayan Ait-Nouri attracted INEOS’s interest, but ultimately they were not too keen on committing a fee for these names.

Manchester United main competition in Raum chase

RB Leipzig captain David Raum, who has been one of the most consistent left-backs in the Bundesliga over the last five years, is nearing the end of his contract with the Red Bull outfit.

The 28-year-old Germany international is due to become a free agent at the end of the season. He has scored seven goals and provided 30 assists in 149 appearances since moving to Leipzig from Hoffenheim.

United did not make a serious move for Raum in the summer, but his free-agent status could make him an appealing option next year.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) examines Raum’s situation at the German club.

It is understood Juventus are once again exploring the market for suitable free transfers to strengthen their backline. Accordingly, they are eyeing AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and Raum.

The publication believes there is still a possibility Raum will renew his contract with the Bundesliga side.

It is added that if an agreement cannot be reached, Juventus’s main competition for his signature could come from Manchester United.

Our take

Given Raum’s experience and quality, as well as the crisis at left-back at Old Trafford, it would not be a surprising development if the club steps up their interest.

Furthermore, United could also explore a cut-price deal for the Leipzig leader in January. Luke Shaw has already been sidelined for two matches due to injury, and Patrick Dorgu has suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Denmark.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming INEOS are working behind the scenes to bring in three new faces in defence.

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