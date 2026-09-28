Man United suffer fresh setback in pursuit of red-hot PL hitman wanted since 2022

Manchester United’s pursuit of Brian Brobbey appears to have hit another roadblock. The Dutch striker remains on the Red Devils’ wish list as they look to address their goalscoring woes this season.

The Premier League giants were expected to bolster their attack this summer and were linked with several strikers. However, with Joshua Zirkzee ending up staying at Old Trafford, United failed in their pursuit of his replacement.

That decision has arguably cost the club, with Benjamin Sesko struggling to impress and missing the 1-1 draw against Fulham with an injury. Meanwhile, Michael Carrick had mostly used the Slovenian from the bench this season, preferring instead to deploy Matheus Cunha as the No. 9.

The Brazilian, however, has looked out of place in the position, while Zirkzee has only had cameos so far. The situation has prompted talk of a possible return for Brobbey at the turn of the year.

Brobbey’s Premier League experience suits United

Brobbey rose through the ranks at Ajax and was previously linked with United when former manager Erik ten Hag was in charge. The move, however, never materialised as the Dutch striker was not ready to leave the Eredivisie side.

However, Brobbey finally made the move to the Premier League in the summer of 2025, and has done quite well at the Stadium of Light so far. Last season, he registered eight goals and one assist in 33 games, before plundering three goals in four games at the 2026 World Cup.

The 24-year-old was enduring a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign but came to life against Manchester City before the international break. Brobbey scored a hat-trick as the Black Cats were defeated 5-3 by the current league leaders.

Brian Brobbey Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 3 - 1 - 401' UEFA Europa League 1 0 - - - - 23' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 6 5 3 - 1 - 424'

Brobbey’s physical presence in the box, impressive hold-up play and explosive pace make him a fantastic option for United. However, it now appears that prising him away from Tyne and Wear will not be easy.

Sunderland make Brobbey decision

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have no desire to allow Brobbey to leave in 2027. The report states: “Sunderland have no plans to sell Brian Brobbey next year as Man United plot a potential move for his services, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The Red Devils have had Brobbey shortlisted since 2022, when he rejected the chance to follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford.”

Speaking on The Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Sunderland have no intention of losing somebody like Brian Brobbey, who’s under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2029.”

“I’m sure they’ll be doing everything they can to keep hold of him. He has been on Manchester United’s list of targets for a while now.”

Final Thoughts

United certainly need more firepower up top, as their finishing has let them down this season. If a move for Brobbey does not materialise, the Red Devils must consider alternatives like Igor Matanovic in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Brian Brobbey has been linked with United in previous reports

⚠️ Football Insider is not a very reliable source for United news.

TPP view

We believe that it is quite likely that Sunderland will not be too keen to allow Brobbey to leave in 2027.

Featured image by Matt McNulty via Getty Images