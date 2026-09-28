Man United eyeing Portuguese defender available for £55.8m after rapid rise

Much has been written about Manchester United’s crisis at left-back, but the options on the opposite flank at Old Trafford are not particularly strong either.

Diogo Dalot is an excellent option in build-up play and takes up intelligent positions in midfield and in the final third, but he lacks the quality to make a significant impact from these situations. He also switches off defensively all too often.

Noussair Mazraoui, meanwhile, lacks the athleticism to run up and down the flank.

Manchester United eyeing Alberto Costa

On Sunday, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United want to sign three new faces in defence, with a new option on each full-back side.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, United are keeping a close eye on Porto right-back Alberto Costa, whose “rapid rise has made him one of the more interesting young defenders on the European market.”

The 22-year-old Portuguese, who moved to Porto from Juventus in 2025, became a regular at the club in his first season, registering nine assists and a goal in 29 Primeira Liga appearances. He also offers explosive pace and excellent recovery.

“Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United and Arsenal are among several clubs monitoring Costa, alongside Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain,” the report states.

At this stage, the likes of United are still scouting the player and have not made a formal approach.

Alberto Costa valuation makes deal difficult

Costa is tied to Porto until June 2030 and his contract includes a €65m (£55.8m) release clause.

The Portuguese youngster would provide genuine competition at right-back and fits the club’s recent focus on younger players who can develop into long-term starters.

However, the £55.8m price tag would make Costa a very risky signing, given his limited experience at the highest level and failure to break through at Juventus.

Porto are not interested in offering a discount, making any pursuit complicated.

Featured image by Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Multiple reports claim United want a new right-back

✅ Costa’s profile makes him an appealing option

⚠️ Not the most reliable source for United news

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but reports suggesting a deal is close appear premature.