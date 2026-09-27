Crystal Palace drop clearest hint yet over Tyrick Mitchell’s future amid Man United interest

A left-back signing is expected to top the agenda at Old Trafford in 2027.

Manchester United identified this as an area to strengthen last summer; however, after completing the midfield overhaul, INEOS could not proceed with a marquee left-back signing.

While this is expected to be revisited next year, the Red Devils may no longer be able to return for their top target, Lewis Hall.

Hall has just committed to a new deal at St James’ Park and has declared his allegiance to Newcastle United, admitting he sees himself there for a long time.

Tyrick Mitchell emerges as the Red Devils’ top left-back target

Consequently, United have now found themselves strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s

Tyrick Mitchell.

Indeed, Mitchell’s quality, Premier League experience, and the realisation that his deal at Selhurst Park expires next summer must have appealed to INEOS.

However, as the 20-time English champions strategically position themselves to strike a bargain deal for the Englishman, an interesting update has emerged.

Palace react to interest in Tyrick Mitchell

Crystal Palace, as per Football Insider, are now set to try to secure Mitchell’s future at the club quickly.

They report: “Crystal Palace are accelerating plans to tie Tyrick Mitchell down to a new long-term contract.”

They explain: “Palace chairman Steve Parish recently confessed there are “one or two” players the club are keen to tie down, and sources have indicated Mitchell is first in line.”

As a result, it seems the persistent links to United, and suggestions that the full-back would jump at the chance of moving to Old Trafford, must have spooked the Eagles.

Even so, who knows? Mitchell could turn down a new deal to keep hopes of a move to United alive.

Yet, even then, it may not prove a straightforward transfer for the Red Devils, as Palace hold an option to extend Mitchell’s current deal by one more year.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Backs up reports that Palace plan to open contract talks

⚠️ Source is not the most reliable

TPP View

Palace were never going to let Mitchell leave without trying to renew his contract; it was always expected.