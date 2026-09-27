Home » Nightmare for Carrick as United star hooked off after just 29 mins with injury on international duty

Nightmare for Carrick as United star hooked off after just 29 mins with injury on international duty

Patrick Dorgu suffers injury blow with Denmark

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Patrick Dorgu

The left-back position has been the biggest concern for Michael Carrick at the start of the season.

Luke Shaw has struggled to remain fit, having already missed the Manchester derby, and Patrick Dorgu has appeared reckless in possession.

Regardless, after Shaw, Dorgu, who likes to maraud forward, is the only senior player at Carrick’s disposal who could be considered a natural left-back and has looked more comfortable out wide on the left than the versatile Noussair Mazraoui.

Patrick Dorgu joins injury list

Now, things might get even trickier for Carrick as Patrick Dorgu has suffered an injury setback.

Dorgu started for Denmark against Wolves for their Group D clash in the Nations League on Sunday.

However, the young Dane was substituted for his side less than half an hour into the fixture with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old went down holding the back of his thigh before limping off alongside a national team staff member. He was replaced by Mohammed Daramy.

This would be a major setback for United and Dorgu in particular, as he looked very promising for his country during the international break. Earlier this week against Norway, he created the most chances (3) in the game.

Bruno Fernandes managing complicated injury problem

Carrick might also be forced to deal with the fitness issues of Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko in October.

Sesko withdrew from the Slovenia squad due to a recurring shin injury.

Meanwhile, Fernandes started in Portugal’s first game against Wales in the Nations League and lasted until stoppage time before being replaced by Joao Neves.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus described the hip injury as a “worrying one” before revealing that the attacking midfielder has been playing with that pain for around three matches. He will not face Norway.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Another incredible Bruno Fernandes stat underlines how United...

Bruno Fernandes: Jorge Jesus explains major reason for...

Bruno Fernandes: European royalty waiting for Man United...

Shea Lacey celebrates major Manchester United milestone with...

Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo crowned with prestigious award...

Insiders detail what Man United dressing room thinks...

Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.