Nightmare for Carrick as United star hooked off after just 29 mins with injury on international duty

The left-back position has been the biggest concern for Michael Carrick at the start of the season.

Luke Shaw has struggled to remain fit, having already missed the Manchester derby, and Patrick Dorgu has appeared reckless in possession.

Regardless, after Shaw, Dorgu, who likes to maraud forward, is the only senior player at Carrick’s disposal who could be considered a natural left-back and has looked more comfortable out wide on the left than the versatile Noussair Mazraoui.

Patrick Dorgu joins injury list

Now, things might get even trickier for Carrick as Patrick Dorgu has suffered an injury setback.

Dorgu started for Denmark against Wolves for their Group D clash in the Nations League on Sunday.

However, the young Dane was substituted for his side less than half an hour into the fixture with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old went down holding the back of his thigh before limping off alongside a national team staff member. He was replaced by Mohammed Daramy.

Patrick Dorgu has been subbed off after just 29 minutes against Wales due to an injury. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/hcahoammT5 — utdreport (@utdreport) September 27, 2026

This would be a major setback for United and Dorgu in particular, as he looked very promising for his country during the international break. Earlier this week against Norway, he created the most chances (3) in the game.

Bruno Fernandes managing complicated injury problem

Carrick might also be forced to deal with the fitness issues of Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko in October.

Sesko withdrew from the Slovenia squad due to a recurring shin injury.

Meanwhile, Fernandes started in Portugal’s first game against Wales in the Nations League and lasted until stoppage time before being replaced by Joao Neves.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus described the hip injury as a “worrying one” before revealing that the attacking midfielder has been playing with that pain for around three matches. He will not face Norway.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images