United could chase Minteh despite his desire to join PL rivals, says Gambian football expert

Manchester United enjoyed an explosive end to last campaign, scoring goals galore and finishing third in the Premier League table. However, their goalscoring woes have resurfaced this season, with the team languishing in 12th place in the league table after five games.

The Red Devils failed to score against Hull City on opening day, as well as in the 1-0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City earlier this month. While they did secure a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, United were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, while also stuttering to a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The Red Devils were keen to add more firepower to their ranks this summer, but failed to do so after investing almost entirely in midfield. With the futures of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee uncertain, the English giants could be tempted to strengthen the attack next year.

One player who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2025 was Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh. Gambian football expert Baboucarr Fallaboweh has now suggested that United remain interested in the player.

United tipped to move for Minteh

Minteh was linked with Liverpool this summer but the transfer failed to materialise. Speaking to Sport Witness, Fallaboweh insisted that Minteh still wants to move to Merseyside. When asked whether the player should join the Reds or pursue a move to another club, he said: “I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool.”

“Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him. Because right now, his situation has not been helped because he is injured. If not, then you could have more justification for him to showcase his performance why Liverpool were after him.”

However, Fallaboweh also suggested that United could knock on Brighton’s doors for Minteh, adding: “But at the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.”

“It’s a big win for him to be associated with Liverpool. So, it gives other big European clubs around the world to take a closer look at him now that they know Brighton’s actual price. So, it will be easier for them to explore it.”

Minteh’s Premier League record

Minteh initially joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2023, before immediately leaving on a loan deal to Feyenoord. The following summer, the Gambian moved to Brighton and managed to impress at the Amex.

After a debut campaign where he managed seven goals in 37 games, the 22-year-old was subject to interest from United, but ended up staying with the Seagulls. Last season, Minteh registered three goals and four assists in 36 games, operating mostly on the right wing, but also covering on the left flank.

Yankuba Minteh Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 34 26 3 4 3 - 2,401' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 23' Total 36 26 3 4 3 - 2,452'

Unfortunately, the Gambian picked up an injury in August and has not kicked a ball so far this season. Minteh’s blistering pace, impressive dribbling ability and intense work rate make him a fine option for United.

Final Thoughts

While Minteh could be a good option to consider, United perhaps need someone with a superior goalscoring record. Meanwhile, the Red Devils already have Amad to compete with Bryan Mbeumo on the right wing and would be better advised to target a left winger instead.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

⚠️ Baboucarr Fallaboweh is not a reliable source for United news

⚠️ No other top-tier outlets have reported United’s interest in Minteh

TPP view

Minteh could be tempted to move to Liverpool after a failed summer move. However, suggestions of United’s interest in the Gambian may be wide of the mark, given the player’s recent injury.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images