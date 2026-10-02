Bruno Fernandes cannot stay away from the headlines.

Only last weekend, reports suggested that an injury he had been carrying might sideline him for a while. The revelation left Manchester United supporters frustrated, particularly once it emerged that he had been playing through pain for several weeks.

However, those claims were soon dismissed when it was confirmed he had taken part in Portugal’s training session as they prepared to face Denmark.

No sooner had the fitness scare faded than Fernandes produced a masterclass against the Danes. This performance even overshadowed the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s stormy exit from the Portugal camp.

Instrumental

Fernandes was key as Portugal secured their third consecutive victory under new boss Jorge Jesus, reminding everyone just what a chief creator he is. He provided two assists, one for Gonçalo Ramos and another for Vitinha, in the 4-2 win.

Yet the assists were only part of the story. His vision and weight of pass proved spot-on throughout, and he found gaps in the Danish mid-block with effortless ease, creating chance after chance.

Secret to that Bruno Fernandes masterclass

The United and Portugal captain proved almost impossible to contain, and Jesus later hinted at what may have inspired the 32-year-old’s display, particularly in the second half.

“I think Bruno Fernandes had a better second half than the first,” Jesus said, according to Notícias ao Minuto.

“At half-time, I told him that the team needed more of his game. I ask and demand a lot from the players in that position.

“When I feel things aren’t happening, I say so. And I told him: ‘If you don’t do it, the game won’t be as perfect.’ I think he was better in the second half; he made a pinpoint pass to Vitinha.

“And he was better in that space that seems to belong to no one, but whoever knows how to be there is very important. He was very good in the second half.”

Manchester United need this version of Bruno Fernandes

United fans watching Portugal against Denmark will almost certainly have been thinking the same thing: this is the Fernandes they want to see after the international break.

Should they get precisely that, a turnaround becomes far more realistic after a poor start that has yielded only five points from five league games.

Against Tottenham Hotspur, United will hope to see the player who created a remarkable five chances on Thursday night. If Carrick can get his attack functioning and Fernandes delivers at that level, it could prove the Red Devils’ turning point this season.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images