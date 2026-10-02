Lawyers are having a field day in the UK after Manchester City were found guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of Premier League financial rules by an independent commission.

City have lodged their appeal against the verdict. If the attempt fails, the noisy neighbours could allegedly face legal action from league rivals, including Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as their own players.

Away from the spotlight, United are considering entering into a legal dispute for a different reason.

Europe’s biggest clubs chasing JJ Gabriel but Manchester United are not giving up

According to The Sun, Manchester United are considering legal action if JJ Gabriel leaves the club.

The 15-year-old academy winger has informed United of his wish to be deregistered.

A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown interest in Gabriel, given how highly rated he is.

It is understood that if the starlet moves abroad, United would “only be entitled to a meagre compensation fee for a player who has generated interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.”

Manchester City have reportedly not ruled out luring Gabriel but expect him to move abroad.

Manchester United could take legal action

It is added that agent Ali Barat received authorisation from the Football Association to represent minors on the same day it emerged that Gabriel wanted to part ways with the Red Devils.

“Sources say the Red Devils have weighed up taking regulatory and perhaps even legal action against anyone who may broker the England Under-17s’ departure,” the report states.

Barat’s agency, Epic Sports, reportedly lined up discussions with Madrid and Bayern for Gabriel’s entourage.

Meanwhile, Gabriel has been training at the same Barcelona camp that he spent time at in the summer. However, their sporting director, Deco, has suggested the La Liga giants are not pursuing the England youth international.

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