Manchester United were rocked by the news that their academy’s finest talent, JJ Gabriel, wanted to leave the club with immediate effect.

The Red Devils had even planned to hand him his first-team debut against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

However, following this development, those plans were shelved. A lack of minutes during pre-season and in the opening games of the current campaign were cited as reasons for his change of heart.

As soon as news broke that the 15-year-old wanted to depart, a number of Europe’s elite clubs began chasing his signature, while the Old Trafford side frantically tried to broker peace with his camp.

JJ Gabriel’s future up in the air

At present, a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid appears most likely, with the England Under-17 international and his family viewing Spain as the ideal destination for his development.

Barcelona have already ruled out making a move for the Carrington product, but The Manchester Evening News has an interesting update on this.

🚨 NEW: JJ Gabriel last trained at Carrington over a fortnight ago after submitting a request to leave the club, but he has remained sharp by training individually with a private coach in Castelldefels, Barcelona. The forward's new permanent home could be Barcelona if the… pic.twitter.com/DS1GZxg3z2 — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) October 1, 2026

They claim that JJ Gabriel is currently training individually in Barcelona in anticipation of a move once he turns 16 next Tuesday.

“Gabriel last trained at Carrington over a fortnight ago after submitting a request to leave the club, but he has remained sharp by training individually with a private coach in Castelldefels, Barcelona.

JJ Gabriel training in Barcelona

“The youngster and his family have been regular visitors to Barcelona. Gabriel has trained with local specialist coaches during his time there, but he also occasionally invites a private coach from home to join him, Jack Hunter.

“Gabriel has worked with Hunter over the last few days, being put through his paces at the British School Stadium in Castelldefels.

“The forward’s new permanent home could be Barcelona if the Catalan club can overcome red tape to sign him. Real Madrid have worked hard to get into a position to sign Gabriel, but his family have always dreamt of him playing for Barcelona, which is partly why they have visited so often.”

Questions have been raised about Manchester United’s ability to nurture talent in the wake of the youngster’s decision, but INEOS cannot be blamed for not allowing a 15-year-old to dictate terms.

The 20-time English league champions have demonstrated that they still mean business when it comes to their academy production line by signing Isaac Konde from Liverpool and David Eze and Karim Cassim from rivals Manchester City.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images