Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos got some valuable minutes under his belt in Brazil’s 4-0 win over India in a friendly on Saturday, 3 April, at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes since arriving at Old Trafford this summer from Chelsea.

Signed as part of succession plans for Casemiro, who left this summer, Santos saw a lot of action during pre-season. However, his game time has reduced significantly since the start of the new season due to the presence of Youri Tielemans, who also joined the Red Devils this summer.

The Belgian has started six of Manchester United’s seven games so far, displaying signs of a budding partnership with Kobbie Mainoo. Meanwhile, Carlos Baleba, who was United’s third midfield signing this summer, is close to full fitness, so Santos’ situation is unlikely to improve.

Nevertheless, Santos was called up to the national team squad for the international break and he was included in the starting XI against India.

Brazil secure 3-0 win

Carlos Ancelotti partnered Santos with Danilo Santos and Gabriel Bontempo in a three-man midfield. While the game started as an even affair, it was Brazil who took the lead as expected in the 28th minute through Estevao.

India did have their moments in the game, but it was the Selecao who doubled the lead through Pedro Guilherme at the stroke of half-time. Samuel Lino then put the game to bed in the 58th minute.

The Blue Tigers did threaten to break away on a couple of occasions later in the game but Brazil had a pretty comfortable outing. They finally made it 4-0 through Samuel Lino’s second of the night in what was the last kick of the game.

Santos’ performance, meanwhile, will also please Carrick ahead of what is likely to be a congested fixture list once club football resumes.

Santos put in a good shift vs India

Santos had 43 touches of the ball in the game, and registered 34 passes with a 94% passing accuracy. He also managed one key pass and his one attempted cross successfully found a team-mate.

The Brazilian won three of his attempted five duels and lost possession three times. He had a relatively comfortable day in the middle of the park, registering two clearances, one interception and one tackle.

The United man, however, was dribbled past once. Santos, however, did not make much of a contribution in the final third; he did register one shot in the game, which was blocked.

The player was finally replaced by Matheus Martinelli in the 61st minute, with the game all but over.

Andrey Santos Stats vs India

Stat Andrey Santos Touches 43 Accurate passes 32/34 (94%) Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (1) Long balls (accurate) - Duels (won) 5 (3) Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Possession lost 3 Fouls 1 Was fouled - Offsides - Defensive actions 5 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Interceptions 1 Tackles (won) 2 Dribbled past 1 Shots on target 0 Shots off target - Shots blocked 1 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0)

Final Thoughts

While Santos was not overtly impressive against a relatively modest opponent, the experience will certainly benefit him. United will also be counting on the Brazilian as they prepare to play eight games in the space of a month.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images