Manchester United may have reinforced their midfield this summer, but that has not stopped them from being linked with further reinforcements for the middle of the park. INEOS invested over £150 million in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, as they prepared for life after Casemiro.

The Belgian has been heavily involved so far, while Santos has also been afforded minutes, but Baleba is yet to kick a ball as he recovers from an ankle issue. While the midfield looks settled, the English giants continue to monitor talented midfielders from across the continent.

One of them is Youssouf Fofana, who joined Sevilla on loan this summer from AC Milan and has been a revelation so far. The Frenchman has operated as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder and an attacking midfielder under manager Luis García Plaza, showcasing his impressive versatility.

Youssouf Fofana Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played LaLiga 4 3 1 - - - 276' Serie A - - - - - - - Total 4 3 1 - - - 276'

With Manuel Ugarte out injured and expected to leave next summer, Fofana could be of interest to United. It now appears that the Red Devils could have the opportunity to bring the 27-year-old to Old Trafford next year.

Sevilla unlikely to make Fofana’s stay permanent

According to Ficherio, it is almost impossible for Sevilla to sign Fofana permanently. The report states: “Fofana’s arrival in Seville was a masterstroke by the sporting director, José Ignacio Navarro, and the club’s president, José María del Nido Carrasco, but the figures involved in the deal make a permanent transfer almost impossible under the current conditions.”

The report states that the LaLiga club only pays around 8% of the Frenchman’s wages as part of their loan agreement with AC Milan. Fofana earns approximately €9 million per season at the San Siro, and Sevilla do not have the financial capability to match those wages.

Meanwhile, the player’s asking price could also be a dealbreaker for the Spanish club. The Rossoneri reportedly value the Frenchman at €20 million and Sevilla can only afford that if they complete a major sale.

The stage, as such, appears to be set for United to take advantage.

United already scouting Fofana

The report goes on to state that Fofana’s performances have already turned heads across Europe. It continues: “The outstanding form displayed by the French international has not gone unnoticed on the international transfer market, where several of the continent’s giants have sent their scouting networks to watch his performances first-hand.”

United are already keeping the Frenchman under close watch, the report states, adding: “Live assessment by Manchester United: The Premier League giants have dispatched their scouts both to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium and to the player’s away fixtures to assess his progress.”

“In addition to the siren calls from England, several leading clubs in the German Bundesliga and other teams in the English league have already added his name to their shortlist ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.”

Fofana’s contract with AC Milan expires in 2028, so United could have the chance to secure his signature for a reduced fee next summer.

Final Thoughts

Having already invested heavily in the midfield this summer, another midfielder may not be on United’s priority list for 2027. However, the Red Devils could still monitor Fofana as they keep their options open for a future move.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Ficherio is not a reliable source for United news.

⚠️ This could be an attempt to use United’s fame to generate hype around the player.

TPP view

We believe United are unlikely to consider a move for Fofana, with the defence and attack likely to be given priority next year.

Featured image by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images