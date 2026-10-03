Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo has taken a complicated turn. The Red Devils are in the market for Bruno Fernandes’ long-term replacement, with the player enduring a slow start to the new campaign.

The Portuguese is already in the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to agree to a new deal. While the Premier League giants do have the option of an additional year, Fernandes will turn 33 next September and succession plans are necessary.

The reigning Premier League Player of the Season is a master of creativity, whose ability to pick out a pass is second to none. Fernandes also has a fantastic goalscoring record, and is only the third player after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to register 100 goals and 100 assists each for United.

Replacing him will hardly be easy, especially with the player’s impeccable fitness record a rarity in the modern era. The Red Devils skipper has missed just six games with injury since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2020, making his shoes some of the hardest to fill in modern football.

United already eyeing Fernandes successors

Fernandes had an immediate impact at Old Trafford upon his arrival and continues to be one of the club’s most important players. Ideally, United would want someone proven in the Premier League to eventually take his place and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White has been mentioned as an option.

However, the Red Devils are also eyeing emerging stars from across the league, with recent reports suggesting that Galatasaray starlet Aleksey Batrakov is also being monitored for the job. Another player long linked with a move to Old Trafford is Barcelona’s Olmo.

The Spanish wizard helped the Catalans win the league last season, finishing with eight goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances. However, there has been some speculation regarding his future in recent times.

Dani Olmo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played LaLiga 33 24 7 8 1 - 2,077' UEFA Champions League 10 4 1 2 1 - 445' Copa del Rey 4 3 - - 2 - 274' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 42' Total 49 31 8 10 4 - 2,838'

Meanwhile, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Fermin Lopez’s desire to continue at Camp Nou could help United secure the services of Olmo. Journalist Mark Brus has now offered a contrasting update on the matter.

Olmo going nowhere

In his column for Caught Offside, Brus suggested that Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde could all be available in January. He wrote: “It remains my understanding that the Catalan giants are under pressure to make some sales this January. As I previously reported, intermediaries have been sounding out potential suitors for both Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong, but that’s not all. We can also add Jules Kounde to that list.”

Brus also rubbished claims that Olmo could leave Barcelona in 2027: “I can also confirm, however, that there’s no truth to talk of Dani Olmo possibly leaving Barcelona as part of any clear-out this January.”

“The Spain international already had interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in the summer, and he never engaged in any talks as he was fully focused on staying where he is, while he’s also seen as a key part of Hansi Flick’s project.”

“So for now, despite talk of Olmo being offered to the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, I can say that there’s simply nothing happening there at all. There haven’t been any contacts, and a move is not considered likely at all. If something changes, I’ll let you know.”

Final Thoughts

Fernandes still has a few years of top flight football left in him, so United should perhaps target a younger player to eventually fill his boots. Meanwhile, the Portuguese already has a point to prove this season after a slow start.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United have been linked with Dani Olmo of late.

⚠️ A sale cannot be entirely ruled out because of Barcelona’s financial situation.

TPP view

We believe Olmo could have admirers at Old Trafford, and suggestions that the Spaniard will remain at Barcelona in 2027 could be premature.

Featured image by Buda Mendes via Getty Images