Earlier this week, The Peoples Person covered a report suggesting that André Onana’s days as a Manchester United player were numbered.

Onana has been on the books at Old Trafford since signing in 2023, but his sub-par performances forced United to look for a replacement in the summer of 2025.

Rediscovered his brilliance in Turkey

The Cameroonian was then sent to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan, where he has enjoyed a resurgence.

Many expected him to make the move permanent last summer, but that did not happen, and he returned to Turkey on another season-long loan instead.

This week, however, reports emerged that INEOS were willing to compromise on their asking price and let Onana join Trabzonspor at a reduced fee.

While the clubs had not yet reached an agreement, a meeting was reportedly due soon to thrash out the deal. Onana was apparently on board and ready to commit to a five-year contract with the Turkish side.

Just as it seemed the 20-time English champions had finally found a way to part company with the goalkeeper, an intriguing update has dropped.

Onana makes a transfer U-turn

African Foot have completely dismissed talk of Onana joining Trabzonspor. They report:

“According to a source close to his family, Onana isn’t considering a third season in Turkey. Despite growing interest from Trabzonspor, his entourage isn’t prioritising that option at the moment.”

If true, Onana’s refusal to stay at Trabzonspor will massively disrupt United’s transfer plans. It also raises a fresh question: if not Trabzonspor, where was a deal set to be struck, and where next for him?

United have clearly moved on from the goalkeeper. Even if he returns next summer, he is unlikely to see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

INEOS will be hoping another club comes forward and signs him permanently, so they can finally be rid of him for good.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

⚠️ Contradicts reports of Onana’s readiness to agree Trabzonspor’s contract offer

⚠️ Onana decision not corroborated by other sources

TPP view

We believe this may be mere speculation, given reports this week suggesting the goalkeeper is poised to sign a five‑year deal with Trabzonspor.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

