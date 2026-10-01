Manchester United were linked with a whole host of left-backs as INEOS tried to sign a backup for Luke Shaw.

The Englishman did start every Premier League game last season, but his poor injury record is a huge concern. He has already missed three games this campaign, much to the annoyance of Michael Carrick, who was desperate for reinforcements in the summer.

Lewis Hall was the Red Devils’ top target, but their focus on completing their planned midfield revamp first meant Newcastle United changed their minds when United ultimately approached them.

United remain confident of getting their man next summer, but the Magpies have plans of their own. This is why the co-owners are refusing to keep all their eggs in the same basket.

David Raum back on United’s radar

Alejandro Balde is an option after a summer move failed to materialise, both due to the Spaniard’s desire to stay put and Barcelona’s refusal to agree a loan deal.

The La Masia graduate is still struggling for minutes, and the possibility of a January deal has opened up again.

The other summer target who remains on United’s radar is David Raum, who was open to a switch in the summer, but INEOS chose to keep their powder dry.

The RB Leipzig ace’s current deal expires next summer, and he is keen to take on a new challenge. According to TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old is open to a switch in the winter, with Juventus being United’s biggest rivals in the race.

January switch a possibility

The article’s headline reads: “Man Utd in dreamland as £30m-rated Bundesliga star says YES to joining in January.”

The copy further adds, “Manchester United are expected to renew their interest in RB Leipzig captain David Raum, with the German international keen on a move to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

“Sources have indicated that United are the main rivals to Juventus for Raum’s signature, with the Premier League side able to exploit Leipzig’s reluctance to lose their captain for nothing.

The Bundesliga side have not given up hopes of agreeing a new deal as they try to hold on to the German and avoid losing him on a free.

United could look to agree a pre-contract agreement in January, but given the injuries to Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu and Shaw’s own struggles, it would make sense to approach David Raum over a permanent move in January itself.

RB Leipzig trying not to lose David Raum

“Sources claim he has given a green light to a potential switch to Man Utd, if the club’s interest develops, and that stance is understood to remain unchanged as his contract situation develops.

“Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer has confirmed that extension talks with Raum and his representatives are planned, with the club determined to avoid a free transfer. For Man Utd, the pressure on Leipzig and Raum being open to the move makes him a realistic target for January.”

Whether INEOS will cough up £30 million or try to negotiate a lower fee remains to be seen. They do have a backup option ready, with Harry Amass likely to stay put as United decide to trigger his contract extension clause.

Feature image Maja Hitij via Getty Images