Jean-Philippe Mateta: United target makes key decision on future

Manchester United are preparing to reinforce the squad in 2027 after an underwhelming start to the new season. The Red Devils are 12th in the Premier League table after five games, having managed just one win in the league so far.

They have, however, enjoyed a blockbuster return to the Champions League, securing a 4-0 win over Sabah in the first league stage game last month. Unfortunately, Michael Carrick’s team was also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round.

The situation has piled pressure on the English manager, who was handed the full-time job at the end of last season after helping United finish third in the league. Despite revamping the midfield over the summer, Carrick’s start to the new campaign has left a lot to be desired.

The Red Devils’ lack of precision in front of goal has also prompted talk of possible attacking additions in January. A new striker could help share the load with Benjamin Sesko and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta has been mentioned as a possible option.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Frenchman’s camp has already contacted United about the possibility of a move in 2027. However, there remained the possibility of Palace convincing him to sign a new deal, and an update on that situation has now emerged which will delight United fans.

Mateta will not renew at Selhurst Park

According to Football Insider, Mateta will not sign a new deal with Palace. The report states: “Jean-Philippe Mateta will leave Crystal Palace in 2027 and will not put pen to paper on a new contract, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The only question mark surrounding the 29-year-old’s future is now whether he will leave in January or upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.”

“A number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe have been keeping a close eye on his situation, and the Eagles could open the door to offers in January.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 32 25 12 - 2 - 2,223' UEFA Conference League 12 9 2 3 1 - 682' EFL Cup 3 2 - - - - 225' UEFA Conference League Qualifying 2 2 1 - 1 - 180' Community Shield 1 1 1 - - - 90' FA Cup - - - - - - - Total 50 39 16 3 4 - 3,400'

Palace could allow Mateta to run down his contract

The report goes on to add that Palace are also ready to let the Frenchman leave for free next summer, as they want him to continue leading the line for this season. It states: “The Eagles are also content to allow the striker to run down his contract and leave on a free next summer, in exchange for another year of him leading the line.”

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke also insisted that Mateta is certain to leave in 2027. He said: “His future is pretty much certain at Palace right now, he’s in the final year of his contract and we do expect him to leave Palace.”

“The question is about whether that’s in January or next summer when his contract expires, that’s the decision Crystal Palace have to make.”

Final Thoughts

Mateta could bring a physical presence to United’s attack, something they desperately lack at the moment. If there is an opportunity to sign the Frenchman in January for a nominal fee, the Red Devils should grab it with both hands rather than wait for the summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Previous reports relayed by TPP suggest that Mateta could leave in 2027.

⚠️ The player is yet to confirm that he will not sign an extension.

TPP view

We believe it is increasingly likely that Mateta will leave Palace in 2027, however, it is too soon to speculate on whether a final decision on the matter has already been reached.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

