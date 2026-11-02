Marcus Rashford is ready to leave Man United in January on one condition

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s career has gone haywire in the past two years. The English forward, who rose through the ranks at Carrington, was once considered the future of the club.

After scoring 30 goals and registering 12 assists under former manager Erik ten Hag in the 2022/23 season, it was believed that Rashford would usher in a new era of dominance at the Theatre of Dreams.

Unfortunately, he failed to hold on to that form, Ten Hag lost his job, and Ruben Amorim’s arrival marked a dark chapter in the academy graduate’s career. The Portuguese head coach was soon at daggers drawn with the academy graduate, who was offloaded to Aston Villa and then Barcelona on loan deals.

The Englishman was expected to leave permanently this summer, but the Catalans performed a U-turn and Michael Carrick decided to take a bet on the player. Unfortunately, Rashford is yet to justify the English manager’s trust.

Rashford’s season so far

With United needing a new left-forward and Rashford failing to find a suitor, it appeared as though the stars had aligned to rekindle an old partnership this summer. The Englishman started the season in the left-forward role, failed to impress, and has since dropped down the pecking order.

Rashford has appeared eight times in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, six of which have been starts, and he is yet to register a goal or an assist. The player is currently sidelined with an injury, but could return to the squad this week.

Rashford by season (2022/23–2026/27) Season Player Apps Starts Goals Assists 2022/23 Marcus Rashford 56 46 30 9 2023/24 Marcus Rashford 43 35 8 5 2024/25 Marcus Rashford 24 19 7 3 2026/27 Marcus Rashford 8 6 0 0

Recent reports suggest that Everton are eyeing a move for the Englishman in January and United are ready to let him leave at the turn of the year. A fresh update regarding the 29-year-old’s stance on an exit from the Theatre of Dreams has now emerged.

Rashford will consider exit if he fails to secure regular minutes

According to Football Insider, Rashford could consider his future this summer if he is no longer a first-team regular at Old Trafford. The report states: “Marcus Rashford could explore a move away from Manchester United if he is not playing regularly, sources have told Football Insider.”

Speaking on The Football Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “It’s maybe not worked out so far, but I think in Rashford’s defence he he’s been carrying a bit of an injury since the World Cup.Carrick would love to have a fit and firing Marcus Rashford because he would definitely be an improvement for that Manchester United attack.”

“But it’s a difficult one for Rashford because he really had his heart set on that move to Barcelona and for it to fall through was a big blow to him, now he’s come back to United.”

“For Rashford, if he’s not playing regularly and he finds himself sort of on the fringes at Old Trafford, then maybe he might have to seek a move away to another club.He did it before, when he went on loan to Aston Villa and then he went on loan to Barcelona, so it’s something he is prepared to do if he feels he needs a new challenge.”

O’Rourke insists that the English forward is ready to stay if he feels he is part of the plans at Old Trafford, concluding: “If Rashford’s got a part to play and he’s part of the plans at Old Trafford, I think he’s more than happy to stay, but a lot will depend on his role in their starting XI.”

Final Thoughts

United next face AS Roma on Tuesday, 3 November, in the Champions League. They arrive at the game on the back of three consecutive defeats against Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea. If Rashford is declared fit for the tie, it will be the perfect opportunity for him to stand up and be counted.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Rashford could be tempted to leave in search of greener pastures.

⚠️ The player could struggle to find suitors due to his exorbitant wages.

TPP view

We believe that Rashford could be tempted for a fresh start in January following his struggles this season.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images