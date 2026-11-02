“I have such faith”: Amad posts defiant message in spite of horror Man United run

Manchester United’s players are not enjoying the best period of their careers by any means at the moment.

Tough time for players

They find themselves seventeenth in the Premier League, only out of the drop zone on goal difference at present.

The players also suffered the wrath of the fans two weekends ago at Old Trafford after losing 0-3 to AFC Bournemouth.

In spite of another loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to Chelsea, the supporters were a little more appreciative of their efforts.

Amad comments

The Ivorian, Amad, was probably the side’s liveliest player before he had to leave the pitch with an injury in the second half.

Amad’s high pressing caused pandemonium in the Chelsea defence and he should have scored at least a couple of times as he was through on goal but could not manage to find the back of the net.

This was the story of the first half, where the Red Devils had numerous chances but failed to take any.

Chelsea punished them in the second half with two goals, and when Lisandro Martinez was sent off, it was game over.

Nonetheless, Amad was philosophical in defeat and claimed his side would keep working hard.

In an Instagram Story (via The Manchester Evening News), he posted, “difficult days weigh on us, but they will never erase what unites us.”

He continued his defiant message with, “the joy of winning again will be all the greater for having waited for it together. I have such faith.”

The Red Devils will be back in action tomorrow when they face AS Roma in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

Amad stats Season 26/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League Apps 4 2 Minutes 304 69 Starts 4 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 1 Goals + assists 0 1

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images