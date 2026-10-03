Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is enjoying a splendid time with the national team during the international break. The Red Devils’ underwhelming start to the 2026/27 season has put the spotlight on the Belgian goalkeeper, especially after a tough 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lammens was outstanding for the Premier League giants after arriving in the summer of 2025, helping his team finish third in the league last season. The 24-year-old earned his World Cup debut against Spain in the quarter-final, replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois in the 71st minute with the game tied at 1-1.

Unfortunately, the United custodian committed an error which allowed Mikel Merino to score the winner in the 88th minute. Lammens would have liked to forget all about that experience by continuing his impressive run with United this season.

However, the Red Devils have won just one game in the Premier League and are 12th in the league table after five games, with the Belgian custodian also coming under criticism from Roy Keane. Lammens, however, was called up to the national team ahead of the international break and has redeemed himself so far.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 8 - - - 450' UEFA Champions League 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - Total 6 8 1 - - 540'

Lammens steps up in Courtois’ absence

Lammens was afforded a golden opportunity in the international break following Courtois’ decision to manage his workload. As a result, the United star started all of Belgium’s three games so far and was quite impressive.

Lammens helped his team to a 2-0 win over Italy in the first game, making six saves to keep a clean sheet. He was also outstanding in the 1-0 defeat to France in the following game, when he managed to keep Zinedine Zidane’s team at bay for almost the entire game before Michael Olise scored in the 88th minute.

The Belgian custodian was near flawless against Turkey as well on Friday, 2 October, and has subsequently earned the admiration of his country’s media.

Belgian media impressed by Lammens

Het Nieuwsblad was full of praise for the Belgian star, even pointing out that Arda Guler failed to get past him. The Flemish news outlet gave Lammens a rating of seven out of 10, adding: “Proved for the third match in a row that he is worthy of the national manager’s trust.”

“He saves what he needs to save, and that alone takes you a long way as a goalkeeper. He turned out to be Güler’s worst nightmare.”

Het Laatste Nieuws hailed the United star as well, and also gave him a rating of seven out of 10. The report stated: “His second clean sheet in three matches. Kept alert, including on an attempt by Guler.”

“He also exuded composure on the ball. He ran the entire pitch to celebrate with De Bruyne for the second goal. Excellent save on a free kick in the closing stages.”

Voetbal Primeur went a step further and handed Lammens a rating of eight out of 10, noting: “Another excellent match from Lammens. The goalkeeper was there when Belgium needed him and confirmed the confidence he was given. It was not an easy win, even though the final score might suggest otherwise.”

Final Thoughts

Lammens’ strong showing with the national team will generate hope among United fans ahead of some crucial weeks of football. Fans will hope that the Belgian can continue his recent form at Old Trafford as the Red Devils work to get back to their best.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images