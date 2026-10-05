Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has spoken fondly of former manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while on international duty. The Norwegian manager took charge of the Red Devils in December 2018, when the club was in dire straits.

The Premier League giants had just parted ways with Jose Mourinho after a difficult start to the campaign. United were still trying to find the right manager after failed stints under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho was handed charge of the first team in the summer of 2016 and started by winning the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his debut campaign. The Portuguese manager then secured a second-placed finish in his second season, before things got out of hand in his third year.

The Red Devils ultimately parted ways with the Special One and brought in Solskjaer to steer the ship mid-season. The Norwegian enjoyed a brilliant start to his tenure and went on to secure the full-time job before the end of the campaign.

However, United struggled for creativity in his first full season in charge, prompting Solskjaer to turn to Fernandes in January 2020. That decision turned out to be a masterstroke.

Fernandes’ record under Solskjaer

After catching the eye with Sporting, Fernandes hit the ground running with a move to Old Trafford and won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award six months later. United finished the season third in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Fernandes finished with 12 goals and eight assists in 22 appearances, successfully becoming the club’s go-to man. The following campaign, the Portuguese hit a higher gear, scoring 28 goals and setting up 17 more from 58 games, helping the Red Devils finish second in the league and reach the Europa League final.

Unfortunately, Solskjaer failed to sustain the rise and lost his job by the end of 2021. By then, Fernandes had registered 44 goals and 33 assists in 97 games under the Norwegian. The United skipper has now paid tribute to his former manager while on duty with Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes: Stats by Managers at United

Coach Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Michael Carrick 27 9 15 4 - - 2,290' Darren Fletcher 2 - 2 - - - 151' Ruben Amorim 58 20 19 7 1 - 5,054' Ruud van Nistelrooy 4 4 2 - - - 360' Erik ten Hag 120 29 33 25 1 1 10,490' Ralf Rangnick 26 5 5 6 - - 2,269' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 97 44 33 13 - - 7,806' Total 334 111 109 55 2 1 28,420'

Fernandes hails Solskjaer

During the press conference ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League game against Norway on Sunday, Fernandes was asked if he had discussed the game with Solskjaer. The Portuguese went on to pay tribute to his former manager, thanking the Norwegian for bringing him to Old Trafford.

He said: “Ole was a very important manager for me. He was the one who gave me a chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

“I was very happy with the time I spent with him. We haven’t spoken about this clash [against Norway]. We speak once in a while about football but we haven’t had the chance to speak about this game. I hope I can send him a message at the end of the game that is good for me and not for him.”

Of course, it was Fernandes who had the last laugh, as Portugal won 2-1 on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

While Solskjaer the player is already part of Old Trafford folklore, fans will also fondly remember the former manager’s time in charge of the club. The Norwegian’s reign was marked by exciting, attacking football, and also the arrival of Fernandes, which turned out to be one of the best transfer decisions in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images