Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is refusing to train with Racing Club as he pushes for a transfer back to Estudiantes, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 36-year-old wants to finish his career with the club where it began, but his attempt to secure an exit has led to a furious dispute with Racing officials.

Rojo’s deteriorating situation at Racing

Rojo returned to Argentina after leaving Manchester United in 2021, spending four years with Boca Juniors and becoming their captain before joining Racing in August 2025.

He also had a brief loan spell at Estudiantes from United in 2020, giving him a second stint with his hometown side before his permanent departure from Old Trafford.

His Racing contract runs until the end of 2026. His salary is low and linked to a productivity clause, meaning his earnings are reduced when he misses matches.

The latest dispute follows Racing’s elimination from the Copa Argentina and their fading title hopes. It was previously relayed by The Peoples Person that Rojo faced a backlash earlier in the year when he received a four-match suspension after being sent off for striking an opponent and then insulting the referee during Racing’s defeat to River Plate.

Heated talks with Diego Milito

Estudiantes have approached Rojo, prompting the defender to hold direct talks on Tuesday with Racing chairman, former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito.

Rojo had repeatedly communicated his wish to leave, but the conversation became heated and neither side changed its position. The former United man subsequently stayed away from training.

Estudiantes are chaired by another former Red Devil, Juan Sebastian Veron. Their interest comes before a Copa Libertadores semi-final against Flamengo on 15 October, for which two of their key centre-backs are suspended.

Competition rules would allow Estudiantes to register Rojo in time to play, making the timing of the proposed move particularly useful for Veron’s club.

Rojo previously defended his combative approach in an interview with ESPN, saying: “I’ve always tried my best for the club I represent. If I have to talk to the referee or get into a physical altercation with someone to defend a team-mate, I’ll keep doing it because that’s how I play and how I understand football.”

Marcos Rojo’s eventful United career

Rojo began his senior career at Estudiantes and helped them win the Copa Libertadores in 2009 and the Argentine Primera Division in 2010.

After spells with Spartak Moscow and Sporting CP, his performances for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup caught United’s attention. Louis van Gaal signed the left-footed defender from Sporting for £16 million in August of that year.

Rojo made 122 appearances during six-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, including 76 in the Premier League. He scored twice and registered 38 clean sheets, although injuries repeatedly interrupted his time in England.

He won the FA Cup in 2016 before adding the League Cup and Europa League the following season. His aggressive defending and fiery temperament also made him a popular figure with a section of the United support.

Rojo’s refusal to train leaves Racing with a difficult decision before his contract expires, while Estudiantes have a clear sporting incentive to complete his return quickly.

Final Thoughts

Rojo is refusing to train as he seeks an Estudiantes return.

His talks with Racing chairman Diego Milito became heated.

Estudiantes need defensive cover for their Copa Libertadores semi-final.

Rojo’s Racing contract expires at the end of 2026.

Featured image by Marcos Brindicci via Getty Images