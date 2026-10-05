Portugal manager Jorge Jesus is ready to mend bridges with former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old has registered 145 goals and 37 assists in 234 games for Portugal and is the record goalscorer in international football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has one European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles under his belt with his country so far, and is considered one of the finest players of his generation. Now in the final phase of his career, Ronaldo continues to go strong with Al-Nassr and has also been involved with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Real Madrid 438 450 131 54 2 4 37,835' Man Utd 346 145 73 50 2 2 26,582' Al-Nassr 149 126 24 13 - 1 12,900' Juventus 134 101 28 13 - 1 11,508' Sporting 31 5 6 1 - - 1,392' Total 1,098 827 262 131 4 8 90,217'

He was part of the Portugal team that reached the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Spain. The result saw manager Roberto Martinez step down from the position after a spell of around three and a half years.

The arrival of Jesus as the Spaniard’s replacement appeared to be good news for Ronaldo, who had previously worked with the veteran manager at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar was called up to the national camp ahead of the international break for the UEFA Nations League games, but a major controversy has since unfolded.

Ex-United ace unimpressed by Jesus decision

Ronaldo started the 1-0 win over Wales, but only made the bench for the following game against Norway. He was even made to warm up in the second half, but was not brought on as Portugal won the game 2-1.

It was the first time since 2008 that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was an unused substitute for his nation in a competitive game. The player was reportedly angered by the decision and went straight to the dressing room at full-time instead of joining his team-mates in a routine appreciation of the fans.

Jesus then pulled another bombshell by stating in the press conference that Ronaldo would not start the next game against Denmark either. That proved to be the last straw, with the Portuguese striker leaving the national camp and sharing a post on social media promising to one day reveal the truth.

The situation has been heavily dissected since then, and the Portugal national team manager has now offered an update on the saga.

Jesus ready to welcome Ronaldo back

Speaking to the press, Jesus insisted that Ronaldo can return to the international camp if he so desires. He said: “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.”

“We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he’s the one who will decide how he wants it.”

“In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing.”

Final Thoughts

At a time when the world is gearing up to bid Lionel Messi goodbye from the international stage, Ronaldo’s situation with the national team is quite unfortunate. However, with Jesus now taking a step forward, fans will hope that the situation can be resolved soon.

Featured image by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images