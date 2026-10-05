A significant Manchester United update has been provided regarding Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, with a stunning reunion now potentially on the cards.

Exit?

McTominay has enjoyed a dramatic rise since swapping Old Trafford for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the summer of 2024.

He led Napoli to a remarkable title in his first season in Italy and was crowned Serie A’s best player. Since then, his reputation has only grown; the Scotland international is known for his goalscoring prowess.

Despite the wild success he continues to experience in Naples, the Carrington academy graduate’s future at the club is growing increasingly uncertain. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that talks over a new contract between Napoli and his camp have yet to bear fruit.

It was stated that discussions have been ongoing for months now, but an agreement is not thought to be close.

McTominay wants a contract running to 2030 and wages of €8-9 million a season, figures Napoli are refusing to meet.

This has now been backed by Tuttomercatoweb [via SportWitness], who further note that it is likely McTominay will leave Napoli in 2027.

McTominay latest

The report says that Napoli are reluctant to pay huge wages for a player who will turn 30 soon. It is said that United and Aston Villa attempted to lure McTominay back to the Premier League during the summer window.

The two clubs look set to return to the table, with Napoli’s hardline stance finally showing signs of softening.

While McTominay’s book value stands at €7.5 million, the Partenopei value him at between €25 million and €30 million. A return to England is possible.

McTominay is understood to be amenable to such a scenario, in addition to a potential move to other leading European clubs, including Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images