It is safe to say that Manchester United have struggled defensively so far this season, managing only one clean sheet in seven games across all competitions.

That is not all, as the Red Devils have conceded two or more goals in a match on four occasions, with the team winning only twice so far.

It was evident from the options at Michael Carrick‘s disposal last season that he needed help at the back. However, INEOS opted to strengthen only in midfield this season, and that decision has severely dented United’s chances of a successful campaign.

According to Football Insider, the co-owners have realised the folly of their ways and are open to fixing their mistakes in 2027.

Defensive overhaul on the cards

It has been relayed by The Peoples Person that the 20-time English league champions are planning to overhaul their defensive unit, with all but two players safe from a planned cull.

Left-back was seen as the obvious area in need of attention, but centre-back is equally in need of added quality due to the injury record of Matthijs de Ligt, the uncertainty over Lisandro Martinez’s future, and the ageing legs of Harry Maguire.

United are looking to sign defensive cover in the winter, but their high-profile targets, such as Lewis Hall, might have to wait until next summer.

“Manchester United will prioritise the addition of new defensive options in the 2027 transfer windows, sources have told Football Insider.

INEOS could reinforce at the back as early as January

“Michael Carrick has concerns about his current options at the back, and after failing to address major problem positions in the summer, plans are now being put in place.

“The addition of a new left-back has been high on the wish list at Old Trafford for a while now, while there is also a belief they may be in need of new centre-backs as well.

“A defensive overhaul is now on the cards at Man United ahead of the January transfer window. Man United may be reluctant to spend big in January on some of their more high-profile targets and are prepared to wait until the summer, but see their defence as a priority.”

Alejandro Balde could be available on an initial loan, a deal that could be pursued, especially if Newcastle United have indeed agreed on a new deal with Hall.

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