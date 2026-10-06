Murillo: How INEOS plan to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Forest’s prized defender

The belief is that Manchester United will dedicate most of their transfer efforts and resources to assembling a world-class backline next summer.

In 2025, the focus was on strengthening the attack, with Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all signed.

Last summer, the priority shifted to a midfield rebuild, bringing in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

On paper, the Red Devils now have a strong midfield and attack.

Bolstering the defence is the next step, and it could finally turn the ambition of challenging for the title by 2028 into reality.

Defensive overhaul

Tyrick Mitchell, Adrien Truffert and Alejandro Balde remain linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Now, Dean Jones, via Tribal Football, reports that Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo is another player United are following closely.

Links to the Brazilian appeared to have gone cold, but Jones insists the interest remains. He said:

“Murillo remains on Manchester United’s radar as they assess how to strengthen their defence next year, even with Liverpool and Chelsea currently being linked with the Nottingham Forest defender.”

Murillo: a dream Ineos target

The samba star apparently ticks every box for the type of player Ineos want to build their project around. His Premier League experience, aggressive defending and composure on the ball hold massive appeal for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

That is why, according to Jones, “[United] have certainly been monitoring him and remain ambitious about the possibility of signing him if it becomes possible.”

A winter deal looks tricky, so the 20-time English champions see the summer as the best window to pursue him.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Murillo transfer links refuse to go away

⚠️ A new Forest deal signed not long ago makes any move tricky

TPP view

We believe Manchester United will not think twice if given the chance to sign Murillo. The Forest star is one to watch as Ineos plans a defensive rebuild.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

