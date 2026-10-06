Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to pay a significant sum to acquire Manchester United defender Leny Yoro.

France hero

Yoro made his senior France debut on Monday night, helping his nation to a thrilling 4-1 comeback victory over Belgium.

The United player played the full 90 minutes of the win at the Stade de France, which marked a strong start to Les Bleus’ Nations League campaign.

Yoro stole the show as he partnered Maxence Lacroix at the heart of France’s defence.

The 20-year-old registered the most touches, made the joint-most defensive contributions, and won the highest number of aerial duels.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, France boss Zinedine Zidane hailed a “great” performance from Yoro.

United signed Yoro in the summer of 2024, paying £52 million to secure his services from Lille. United successfully fended off strong competition from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Yoro. Now, Kick Football claims that the reigning Ligue 1 champions are willing to pay around €50 million to finally sign Yoro.

Yoro latest

According to Kick Football, “PSG have not given up on Leny Yoro. Two years after failing to sign the former Lille player, the Parisian club are once again monitoring his situation at Manchester United and are now waiting for a specific moment to accelerate their pursuit: the November international break.”

“A meeting between the player and Manchester United’s management could then clarify his future, while Paris are reportedly considering a transfer fee of around €50 million.”

Paris Saint-Germain have taken note of Yoro’s uncertain situation at United. He has yet to start in the Premier League this season, with both his appearances coming from the bench.

Michael Carrick has so far demonstrated a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Yoro’s United contract runs until 2029, with the option of an additional 12 months. The Red Devils have no desire to part ways with the Frenchman.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

✅ PSG previously tried to sign Yoro but Man United beat them to his signature.

✅ Yoro’s future has been the subject of speculation over the past few weeks.

⚠️ Source needs corroboration from a more reliable journalist/outlet.

⚠️ Neither Yoro nor Man United have indicated a willingness to part ways.

TPP view

We believe that PSG already lining up a big-money move for Yoro may be premature to call.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images