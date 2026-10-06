AC Milan make huge Joshua Zirkzee transfer decision ahead of January window

AC Milan have reportedly reached a major decision regarding Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window.

Admission

Much like last season, Zirkzee has struggled for regular first-team minutes this term, with Michael Carrick demonstrating a clear preference for other options.

Zirkzee has made just four appearances across all competitions. Only two of these have come in the Premier League.

He came close to leaving Manchester United during the summer amidst strong links to Fiorentina and Everton on deadline day. However, he ended up staying.

Following his winning goal for the Netherlands against Serbia last weekend, Zirkzee acknowledged that the responsibility is ultimately his to change his situation and persuade Michael Carrick to grant him more minutes.

Zirkzee even admitted that he was surprised to get a late call-up, considering his struggles at Old Trafford.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Napoli are keeping tabs on the Dutchman ahead of the January window.

Now, Calciomercato report that AC Milan also have the 25-year-old on their radar. This would mean a reunion with Ruben Amorim at the San Siro.

Milan make Zirkzee call

Calciomercato claim, “AC Milan have once again set their sights on Joshua Zirkzee, the Manchester United striker who is struggling to find a place in the Red Devils’ starting eleven.”

“According to our editorial team, AC Milan could make another attempt in the upcoming transfer window, seeking to snatch the player from Manchester United on loan with an option to buy.”

At the moment, Amorim’s striker options consist of Goncalo Ramos and Francesco Camarda.

Whether United would be amenable to letting Zirkzee leave on an initial loan remains to be seen. Zirkzee Carrick and his players are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ AC Milan have previously tried to sign Zirkzee.

✅ Zirkzee is struggling for regular playing time at Man United.

⚠️ Source needs corroboration for a more reliable journalist/outlet.

TPP view

We believe that it’s too early to predict whether or not Milan will be making a concrete move for Zirkzee.

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