Benjamin Sesko: Details emerge of Tottenham’s bold attempt to prise Man United ace away

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly attempted to lure Benjamin Sesko away from Manchester United this summer, a new report has claimed.

Sesko speculation

Sesko’s future has been the subject of speculation over the past few weeks, amid reports that he is wanted by some of Europe’s heavyweights.

He has flourished since his move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025. Injuries have repeatedly threatened to derail him, but whenever Sesko steps onto the pitch, he makes his presence felt.

The Slovenian has netted twice this season, against Everton in the Premier League and in the Champions League opener against Sabah FK.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Barcelona are keeping tabs on Sesko ahead of the January transfer window. Juventus have also been mentioned as admirers of the player.

It’s understood that United have no desire to let Sesko go, believing he is part of the club’s future and has a key role to play under Michael Carrick this term. Now, CaughtOffside reiterate that Barcelona and Juventus are indeed eyeing Sesko.

The news outlet also highlights an interesting Sesko detail involving Tottenham Hotspur.

Bold attempt

According to CaughtOffside, “United have already rejected interest in Sesko, with Tottenham also making an approach for the striker that was turned down during the summer.”

“The club’s stance appears unchanged, as manager Michael Carrick considers the 23-year-old an important component of his plans for the future.”

It’s said that United value Sesko at around €75 million (£64m). However, this does not mean that a sale would necessarily be entertained.

If accurate, Tottenham Hotspur’s attempt to lure Sesko was bold, given they had just survived relegation and could not offer Champions League football.

The North London club, of course, splashed big during the summer on signings like Savio, Omar Marmoush, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes. Heading into the meeting with United on Saturday, Roberto De Zerbi’s side lie firmly at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

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