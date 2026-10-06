JJ Gabriel has laid his cards on the table with Chelsea, as the curtain appears to be coming down on his Manchester United chapter.

United exit

United were rocked last month when Gabriel and his representatives informed the club of their wish to part ways with immediate effect.

Gabriel, widely considered the best talent in his age group in England, has been with United since the age of 11. He was slated to make his senior debut during the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton, but this plan was scrapped after his shock demand to leave.

It has since emerged that Gabriel’s camp demanded he be given minutes not only in the Carabao Cup, but also in the Premier League and during the Champions League opener against Sabah FK.

The teenager appears to have his choice of clubs, with several suitors lining up for his signature. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mentioned as the leading parties for his signature. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in Gabriel.

In England, he continues to be linked to Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Gabriel’s Irish passport means that he can move to a club within the European Union before turning 18. He turned 16 on Tuesday.

According to TEAMtalk, Gabriel has ruled out a move to Chelsea, believing that a switch abroad represents the best option for his development.

Gabriel latest

TEAMtalk claim, “Chelsea have been informed that JJ Gabriel has rejected a move to Stamford Bridge and will now choose between four major European sides for his next club when he leaves Manchester United.”

“We can also reveal that super-agent Ali Barat has been chosen to work with Gabriel as the highly-rated teenager assesses his options.”

“Sources understand that Chelsea are pushing hardest among English clubs and have impressed Gabriel with the potential offer from Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues have been informed that, as things stand, Gabriel is heading abroad if and when he departs United.”

TEAMtalk clarify that Gabriel’s situation at United remains unchanged despite him featuring in a team photo. It is understood the picture was taken before he relayed his desire to part ways.

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