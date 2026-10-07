Manchester United head coach should drop Matheus Cunha and give Joshua Zirkzee an extended run in the team, according to legendary winger Lee Sharpe.

Speaking exclusively to The Peoples Person courtesy od Betwright, one of the UK’s best betting sites, about Michael Carrick’s attacking options, the former United and England star also said he has been impressed with Marcus Rashford’s start to the season.

Sharpe represented United from 1988 until 1996, winning three league titles, two FA Cups, the Football League Cup, three FA Charity Shields and a European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

In part one of the interview, Sharpe assesses Matheus Cunha’s use as a false nine, explains why he wants Joshua Zirkzee to receive a sustained run and gives his verdict on Marcus Rashford’s performances. He also selects his preferred front three for United’s next game.

With Rashford’s availability uncertain, should Carrick persist with Cunha as a false nine, or could Mbeumo be a better option through the middle?

“No, I think it’s definitely been an issue. I don’t think Cunha is a false nine, really. I don’t think he wants to run into channels. I’m not particularly sure with his back to goal, holding up, he is the best at that. They definitely miss Sesko as a target man.”

“I’d like to see Zirkzee get a go, if I’m honest. He’s got loads of ability. I know that the jury’s still out on him with a lot of people, but I just think if he was to be given eight or 10 games to play in and get into a bit of a rhythm and find his feet a little bit. I don’t think he’s ever played more than one full game or two games on the spin.”

“So if he could get a run in the team, he’d be decent while waiting for Sesko to come back. But I’m not sure the Cunha false nine works. I think he just brings teams onto us, takes a little bit of Bruno’s space off him. So I’d like to see him change that.”

What have you made of Rashford’s performances since coming back into what has been a difficult situation for the forward and the wider team?

“I think he’s looked sharp. I think he’s looked good. I think he has created chances. Again, going back to the number nine, I don’t think it’s helped him that he’s not a recognised striker and goalscorer. For the chances he’s created, I’d like to have seen him score a couple more, if I’m honest. But he’s looked sharp. He’s worked hard. ”

“It’s a difficult situation for him to come back into, so I think he’s handled it pretty well. I think Michael Carrick’s handled him pretty well. I suppose a lot of people are questioning whether he should have kept the front three that were playing last season because they were doing so well, but again, Sesko’s been injured, so something’s had to change. So I think he’s done okay.”

“I mean, the team have not really hit the ground running, have they? They’ve started off a little bit slow, with a couple of poor results and poor performances. So I’m expecting once they come back from this international break that it’ll be all guns blazing, everybody will be really hungry, and they’ll start playing high-tempo football again.”

If Rashford is fit but Amad is unavailable, which three attackers would you select for the Spurs game?

“I would probably choose Rashford, Zirkzee and Mbeumo, and maybe leave Cunha on the bench a little bit. I don’t think he’s particularly had a great start to the season. I’m not sure that’s affected his confidence or not. He doesn’t seem to quite have found his little pocket of play at the moment. Bits of individual brilliance in games, but then goes missing for long periods.”

“And when he’s in the team, he’s such a good player and so good on the ball. You need to get him the ball more. And I think with Bruno in the team, it’s difficult because I think he plays a similar role to Bruno. I think he might be a bit exposed when he plays out wide. He plays a little bit more inside. So I’d play Rashford, Zirkzee and Mbeumo.”

Mbeumo can be more effective when moving inside, so how would you accommodate that while maintaining the team’s balance and enough width?

“I think wingers these days do play more inside as inside forwards than wingers anyway, because they all kick with [their opposite foot] — Mbeumo kicks with his left foot, Rashford’s more right-footed — so they tend to cut in more than going down the line and trying to cross it in. And every winger is instructed, or should be instructed, when the ball’s on the opposite side, to come in and tuck in as a second centre-forward anyway. So I think he gets plenty of opportunities to do that. I think sometimes he just needs to stay out wide when we’re in defensive positions and spread the play a little bit.”

Final Thoughts

Sharpe does not believe Cunha is suited to the false-nine role.

He wants Zirkzee to receive a sustained run while Sesko is unavailable.

Sharpe’s preferred front three is Rashford, Zirkzee and Mbeumo.

He believes Mbeumo can move inside while retaining defensive width when required.

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