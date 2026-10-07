The future of JJ Gabriel remains uncertain after the wonderkid demanded to leave Manchester United.

The request arose because the Red Devils did not give him 20 minutes against Sabah in the Champions League or Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Michael Carrick was set to hand the 16-year-old his first-team debut against the Seagulls, but those plans changed after the Carrington wonderkid left training indefinitely.

INEOS have not given up hope of persuading the young Englishman to stay and are even considering taking legal action should any club attempt to tap him up.

Bayern in talks to sign JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid and Barcelona are among his most ardent suitors, with the England Under-17 international currently training in Catalunya.

The La Liga champions have withdrawn from the race, with Sky Sports revealing that Bayern Munich have joined the transfer battle.

“According to Sky Sport, a meeting has already taken place between Bayern Munich officials and the player’s representatives. Further talks were scheduled for today, Monday.

“However, the financial demands are considered a major hurdle. Since Gabriel does not yet have a professional contract, only a training compensation fee would be due in principle if he were to transfer. In addition, there would be demands for salary and a signing fee.”

Salary obstacle revealed

Bayern Munich have even held talks with the United wonderkid’s camp, but The Times has added that JJ Gabriel has demanded a seven-figure salary.

“The teenager is free to sign for European clubs, but Bundesliga holders unwilling to meet his camp’s seven-figure salary demand.”

The Bavarians are reluctant to pay such a sum, which could leave Real Madrid and even Paris Saint-Germain as his possible options after the young attacker turned Chelsea down.

While Manchester United fans will be upset at the prospect of losing one of their academy’s brightest talents, it makes sense for the club not to indulge the 16-year-old.

His family cannot be allowed to dictate terms, and his new club will soon discover how difficult it is to deal with the player’s father.

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