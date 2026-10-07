Home » Man United to launch new role to deal with controversial problem “plaguing” the club

Man United to launch new role to deal with controversial problem “plaguing” the club

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of fans outside Old Trafford

Manchester United Football Club are advertising for a new role to help address a significant problem they are currently experiencing.

The problem

Ticket touting is an issue that affects numerous major clubs and large sporting events.

This occurs when individuals purchase tickets and then resell them at extortionate prices to other supporters who are desperate to see their favourite team in action.

New role

The Manchester Evening News reports that United have been “plagued with the problem” for years but are now attempting to resolve the issue once and for all.

The report explains, “United are now intensifying their efforts to tackle the touting issue head-on. The club have posted a vacancy for a Supporter Escalations Executive, who will be responsible for leading investigations into tickets and their distribution.”

The role is advertised on the club’s official website for those interested in applying.

It is described as follows: “this role is key to support the Club’s mission to tackle ticket touting by independently managing a high volume of complex supporter investigations, sanctions, appeals and escalations.”

Further details for applicants include, “use AI, technology and spreadsheet-based data analysis to identify patterns, trends and emerging risks, while applying excellent judgement and delivering clear, empathetic communication.”

In addition, potential candidates are warned to “ensure every case is handled efficiently and consistently, upholding Club policy, values, legal obligations and fairness across the whole fanbase.”

The job position will be primarily based at Old Trafford and will serve as a first point of contact for fans, as the successful candidate oversees investigations into potential cases of touting.

The Red Devils have so far banned 685 supporters in suspected cases of touting; however, this has been controversial, as many have continued to assert their innocence.

This anger led to fan demonstrations during the Manchester derby last month.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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