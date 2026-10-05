“I’d like to go…”: Antonio Conte sparks fresh Man United intrigue as Carrick pressure mounts

Antonio Conte has given the clearest possible indication that he wants the Manchester United job as Michael Carrick comes under closer scrutiny.

Pressure mounting

Carrick’s position at United is looking uncertain following the club’s woeful start to the season. United currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table, having amassed five points from as many games. Carrick and his players have only managed one win in that run, the 5-2 thumping of Ipswich Town.

Results aside, the performances have been deeply troubling, with United looking utterly bereft of energy and inspiration. Their fragile defence has only added to the sense of alarm.

In the wake of the 1-1 draw with Fulham before the international break, Carrick came out swinging, strongly refuting suggestions that his players are not applying themselves fully.

Conte has emerged as a potential replacement for Carrick. The Italian coach is currently out of management after parting ways with Napoli.

The 57-year-old recently hinted that he is not in a rush to return to the dugout. However, in a new interview with The Athletic, he has strongly hinted that he may consider taking charge of a sleeping giant, indicating that such a challenge appeals to him.

He even stated that he is willing to take over the reins in mid-season if need be, which is something he has been reluctant to do in the past.

Conte’s hint

Conte told The Athletic, “If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself — a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories — you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back — if it isn’t there today — to fight for those goals.”

“I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart — and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors — that spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win.'”

He continued, “Even that one per cent — but it must be a one per cent that can become 70, 80 or even 100 per cent. It depends on how you convey it. The manager is important, because he conveys that message, day in, day out.”

“He has daily interactions with everyone: with his staff, the masseur, the kit man, the physiotherapist, the groundsman — all people who need to be involved and feel part of the drive to make history, and you only make history by winning.”

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

Conte stressed that while the financial appeal of the Premier League is tempting, the most important thing is how the money is spent.

“In England today they’re using bazookas, while everywhere else they’re still using a pistol. But we also need to be careful about how the money is spent. That’s why we were talking about making the right assessments, about having a vision, because you may well have the money, but you have to spend it wisely.”

“There’s a direction, there’s a vision. Arteta sets the direction, just as [Jurgen] Klopp and [Pep] Guardiola did. In my view, the manager must be at the centre; he must be important. If you’re not happy, you sack him. The manager must provide the direction and the vision. He has his own footballing philosophy.”

“You can’t have two different visions — the club on one side and the manager on the other. If these two visions align and you can find the right balance, then you progress.”

United return to action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

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