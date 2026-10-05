Manchester United are interested in former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Michael Carrick has survived the international break despite overseeing a difficult start to the season, which saw the team knocked out of the League Cup.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have managed just one win in their last five Premier League games.

Still, INEOS decided against making an early-season sacking, with Carrick set to lead United after the break against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United open to considering Eddie Howe for head coach role

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have no plans to sack Michael Carrick at the moment, but Eddie Howe is “seen as a suitable successor” if they opt to make a change at the helm.

It is understood United will consider a move for the 48-year-old English coach.

Howe has been out of work since he left the Magpies in the summer and is thought to be on United’s radar.

“He is held in high regard across the Premier League and has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford,” the report states.

Why Manchester United are interested in Eddie Howe

The report claims Howe ticks “two big boxes” for United, given that he has ample experience in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Howe took Bournemouth from the bottom of League Two to England’s top tier before becoming Newcastle United’s head coach.

At St James’ Park, he secured Champions League football twice and ended the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in 2025.

Howe is not believed to be in any particular rush to return to the touchline right now, but he fits the bill for United and is “quickly emerging as a genuine option”.

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